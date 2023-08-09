Rubato first round semifinal selections announced

OXFORD — The nine semifinalists who will perform in Thursday’s first round of the Rubato International Piano Competition to be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Oxford Performing Arts Center have been announced.
The semifinalists performing and their repertoires are:
Classical, ages 10-18
Sophia Suwiryo — J.S. Bach: “Prelude and Fugue in C Sharp major, BWV 848 (WTC1);” W. A. Mozart: “Sonata No. 18 in D major, K.576 (1st Movement);” and Moszkowski: “Caprice Espagnol Op. 37.”
Victoria Han — F. Chopin: “Scherzo No. 4 in E major Opus 54” and N. Kapustin: “Concert Etude, No. 3 Op.40 Toccatina.”
Raditya Muljadi — J. S. Bach: “Prelude & Fugue V in D major, BWV 874;” J. Haydn: “Sonata Hob XVI:52 No. 62 (1st movement);” and F. Liszt: “Etude S. 144 No. 2 La Leggierezza.”
Jazz, ages 12-27
Alton Xian Rong Wong — “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” by David Mann and “Tenderly” by Walter Gross.
Anthony Pearlman — “Erato” by Andrew Hill.
Jiaqi “Jenny” Xu — “Dolphin Dance” by Herbie Hancock; “I Got It Bad (and That Ain’t Good)” by Duke Ellington; and “Stablemates” by Benny Golson.
Classical, ages 19-27
Xinyue Yang — S. Prokofiev: “Visions Fugitives Op.22 No.1-4;” F. Schubert: “Piano sonata in A minor D845 I. Moderato;” and S. Rachmaninoff: “Etude-Tableaux Op.39 No.3 in F-sharp minor.”
Momoko Hoffman — L. V. Beethoven: “Sonata No. 24 F# major Op.78 (I & II Movements)” and M. Ravel:“Miroirs IV Alborada del Gracioso.”
Zhengyi Huang — F. Liszt: “Totentanz S.525.”
Tickets for the semifinal performances are available at the OPAC box office or through rubatopiano.org.
The performances will also be livestreamed on the Oxford High School Jacket Media YouTube channel.