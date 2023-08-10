Rubato begins with both formality and fun

OXFORD — The sponsors and competitors of the Rubato International Piano Competition took time Tuesday night for a reception allowing for hellos, some reacquaintances and warm thanks for those who helped make the event a reality.
There was also heartfelt thanks to the ones who traveled the globe to get to Oxford.
The reception
Rubato founder and executive director Julio Barreto set the tone for the evening saying everyone was “excited and exhausted,” noting it has taken a full year to complete the plans for the upcoming event.
The formal reception came after a full day for the competitors, having participated in six Masterclasses led by the Rubato judging panel.
“This is a big night for Oxford in many, many ways,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “This is a very humbling and special group of people here.”
Craft said when he first met the competitors “I fell in love with you.”
“I didn’t know people could play an instrument that way,” he said.
Barreto reiterated those thoughts saying this year’s judges “are blown away by what these young people can do.”
“I really don’t believe you are ready for what you are about to hear this weekend,” Barreto said. “It’s going to be amazing.”
OPAC Director of Development Crystal Hancock, who has led the efforts on getting sponsors for the competition, praised the city of Oxford for its “great support” and the work of the OPAC Advisory Board.
“I also want to thank our sponsors because we could not do this for all of these talented young people without them,” Hancock said.
Terry Smiley, Alabama Power Eastern Division vice president, praised the city leaders and the staff of the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
“They do outstanding work to impact the quality of life in our community,” Smiley said. “It’s a privilege to partner with them.”
Gregg Potts and Phil Webb, OPAC patrons and sponsors of Rubato, also gave remarks noting the unique nature of having an international arts event in Calhoun County.
Rehearsals and relaxation
Anyone walking by OPAC’s front entrance on Wednesday could not help but hear notes from a piano inside.
In fact, there were pianos throughout the building and at First Baptist Church of Oxford where the competitors spent the day rehearsing for their spot in the semifinals.
Those rehearsals went from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and even when a break was allowed, the pianos once again found themselves filled with the legendary notes of the great composers of both classical and jazz music.
“It’s not just about the pianos,” Barreto said as the competitors gathered Wednesday night for some down time in OPAC’s green room. Indeed, some of the competitors who were in Oxford last year said the collegiality and the ability to make new friends played an important role in their decision to make a return visit.
“The other competitions I went to you just play and get comments and that’s it,” said classical pianist Soohyun Lee. “Here, I get to meet people and get to know them and become good friends. I have kept in touch with many of those I met last year.”
Lee was one of those who housed with the Phil Webb family last year and said it was “a great reunion” to see them again.
The connections between the competitors were strengthened in a fun way as they were treated to a night out at Big Time Entertainment where the competition turned from pianos to the arcades.
Back to discipline
“I think for people that choose this [playing piano] for their lives, the classical music resonates with them,” said competitor Zhengyi Huang. “We are able to express our feelings, thoughts and share our love through the power of music.”
“It’s very important that we keep this passion and this dedication,” Huang said. “It is challenging for us but it’s that special part of music that speaks from your heart and delivers you feelings.”
Tonight’s schedule
The schedule of performers and their repertoires for Friday night’s second round of semifinal performances are:
Classical, ages 10-18
Matthew Liu — F. Chopin: “Nocturne in E-flat major Op. 55 No.2” and M. Ravel: “Gaspard de la nuit: I. Ondine.”
Kaysi Yearous — L. V. Beethoven: “Piano Sonata in F major, Op. 10 No. 2: I. Allegro” and Gounod/Liszt: “Waltz from the Opera Faust, S. 407.”
Shixun Song — L. V. Beethoven: “32 Variations in C minor” and “G. Gershwin: “Prelude 1 from ‘Three Preludes.’”
Jazz, ages 12-27
Brahm Sasner — “We See” by Thelonious Monk; “Darn That Dream” by Jimmy Van Heusen; and “Help Me” by Joni Mitchell.
Leon Hsu — “Memories of Formosa” by Leon Hsu and “Misty” by Erroll Garner.
Jordan Anderson — “Monk's Dream” by Thelonious Monk; “Chelsea Bridge” by Billy Strayhorn; and “Sugar Ray” by Phineas Newborn Jr.
Classical, ages 19-27
Anna Li — S. Rachmaninoff: “Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor Op. 36” (I. Allegro agitato II. Non-allegro – Lento).
Yilin Wang — M. Ravel: “Gaspard de la nuit: III. Scarbo.”
Soohyun Lee — F. Liszt: “Concert Etude No.2 La Leggierezza” and J. Haydn: “Sonata No.62 in E-flat Major Hob. XVI:52 (1st Movement.)
How to watch
Tickets for both Friday’s semi-finals and Saturday’s finals, both starting at 6:30 p.m., are available at rubatopiano.org or the OPAC box office.
The performances will also be livestreamed on the OHS Jacket Media YouTube Channel.