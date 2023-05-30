Roses from a life that hasn’t been all roses

“Writings & Roses in the Life of Jim'' is a book of wholesome, slice-of-life essays, poetry and photographs detailing the life Jim Reaves has shared with wife Jan, his neighbors, beloved pets, grandchildren and the roses he has raised for the past 25 or so years.
Reaves' book is set in Calhoun County and belies the difficulties that the 80-year-old Jacksonville resident has endured.
Reaves, a career Army veteran, retired as a Lieutenant after having served in the Medical Service Corps from 1973 until 1989. He then became a social worker with a license in counseling. He worked for two years for the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Center before going into private practice in Anniston in 1992. He retired in 2007.
Reaves, a Birmingham native and graduate of Banks High School, said he flunked out of Jacksonville State University because of “too much partying.”
“In 1962, I joined the military to get away from home, which gave me a touch of maturity,” he said.
During his first stint in the military, which lasted for four years, Reaves developed a more mature attitude that helped him see the need for a better education.
It was while serving overseas, during his first month of military service, that heartbreak happened. His high school girlfriend sent him a “Dear John” letter. Hurting and alone, he wanted to go home, but he stayed and was consoled by his mother’s twice-weekly letters.
In the essay “Finding Your Angels,” which is written separately from the book, Reaves wrote that he barely escaped death early in his service. “During my first six months overseas an aircraft crash and post-crash explosion left me with a large piece of metal embedded in my jaw,” he wrote.
He endured surgery to remove the piece and a subsequent surgery to cover the scar.
Reaves began writing in high school at the urging of a teacher who told him his way with words was a gift. “Writings and Roses” is Reaves’ second book. The first is “Saying Goodby,” and is only poetry.
The next hardship was in 1966 when Reaves’s motorcycle hit a car that turned into its path. The wreck damaged his main artery and vein behind his heart, and he had a concussion, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and broken collar bone. He received more blood during surgery than he had had in his body. He was unconscious for a while as the medical staff saved him. Weeks later, he returned to school but had to live in constant pain. During the recover, he turned to alcohol for relief and became addicted. Married by then, Reaves struggled throughout the next few years until he entered Alcoholics Anonymous and discovered faith in God.
“I say that alcohol led me to AA, and AA led me to God,” Reaves said.
He has abstained from alcohol for 50 years and said it was a day-to-day process.
Next, his 25-year-old marriage failed. The two positive things that resulted from it were a son and daughter, who were grown when the divorce happened. Also, he had more compassion as a counselor.
Now happily remarried to his wife Jan for the past 18 years, and having raised his children, Reaves enjoys an easier life, the one he describes in his book, which also refers to his hardships. However, his struggles have continued: He has survived two bouts with cancer — non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and prostate — and a triple bypass on his heart. His most recent diagnoses of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases led to his enrollment in a research program at UAB Hospital, which seems to have arrested the progression of both for the past eight years.
In “Writings and Roses,” a book written in first and third persons, Reaves explains his faith and struggles in an essay entitled, “Crawling out of the Dark Side.”
“Where is all of this [issue with health] going,” he wonders. … “The therapist in Jim is working overtime to bring his thoughts to a more positive fruition. Then he remembers. God speaks.
“I can find no serenity until I accept that person, place, thing, or situation as being exactly the way it is supposed to be at this moment. Nothing, absolutely nothing happens in God’s world by mistake.”
Reaves’ books may be ordered from Amazon for $29.99 and on Kindle for $4.95. Reaves may be contracted at jztr4434@gmail.com.