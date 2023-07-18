Rogers announces new work commitment for Army Depot

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.