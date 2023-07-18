Rogers announces new work commitment for Army Depot

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) announced Tuesday the Anniston Army Depot has been designated as a Depot Source of Repair (DSOR) for the Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower program and Booker Combat Vehicle.
Rogers said in a statement the Anniston Army Depot had been chosen “largely due to exceptional facilities, ability to take on the increased workload and its designation as a Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence (CITE) for most similar ground combat vehicles.”
The new designation means the depot will now add to its current mission of repairing and maintaining vehicle systems, such as the M1 Abrams tank, M88 Recovery Vehicle, Stryker, M113 M9 Ace Combat Earthmover and the Assault Breacher Vehicle.
Major components of each vehicle are also overhauled and returned to stock.
“I am proud to announce the Anniston Army Depot being designated at the new DSOR for this combat vehicle,” Rogers said. “The Anniston Army Depot is a valued piece of east Alabama and a hub for excellence in ground combat vehicle maintenance. I am glad to see the Army make this designation and I am excited to see the depot excel with this new assignment that will help secure its vital role in Army sustainment for the future.”
The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council released a joint statement praising the new assignment for the depot.
“The assignment of the Depot Source of Repair (DSOR) to Anniston Army Depot for the Mobile Protected Firepower System, which has been named the M10 Booker, is a great step in maintaining the depot’s Center of Technical Excellence Designation for all combat vehicles, except the Bradley, and keeps Anniston positioned to maintain and repair all the legacy and future heavy and light tanks,” the statement said. “We worked closely with Congressman Rogers on this and he ensured the correct DSOR designation was made by the Army.”