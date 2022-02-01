Rodriguez signs JSU contract, which will run four years, pay him $500,000

About two months after he was formally introduced as Jacksonville State University's new football coach, Rich Rodriguez signed a 16-page contract with the school Friday and returned it Monday.
The deal covers four years through Dec. 31, 2025, although JSU’s president can agree to add an extra year to the agreement. The president must do so by Nov. 30, 2024. A copy of the contract was provided to The Anniston Star through a Freedom of Information request.
JSU President Don Killingsworth signed the agreement on behalf of the school Wednesday.
According to the document, Rodriguez's base salary will be $500,000. That’s the figure The Anniston Star reported Nov. 30, 2021, which was the day JSU hosted a news conference to introduce the coach.
However, by the 2023 season, he can earn bonuses totaling as much as $195,000 a year. JSU will move to the Football Bowl Subdivision in the fall of 2023 and participate in Conference USA. The Gamecocks will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision in the 2022-23 school year and be part of the ASUN Conference.
A list of the bonuses included in the contract:
—Beginning with the 2023 season, Rodriguez will earn $20,000 for finishing first in the conference standings. That includes tying for first place.
—He can earn $100,000 if JSU finishes in the Top 25 in either the Associated Press or College Football Playoff final football rankings.
—Beginning in 2023, he can receive $10,000 for winning six games, $20,000 for seven, $30,000 for eight or $50,000 for nine or more wins. Only one of the wins can come against a non-FBS team. He is eligible for only one of these win-based bonuses.
—He can receive $5,000 if the team has an annual average grade point average of 3.0 to 3.29, $10,000 for an annual grade point average of 3.3 to 3.49, or $15,000 for 3.5 or above. He is eligible for only one of these academic-based bonuses. The JSU football average grade point average was 2.911 this past fall semester.
— He will receive a bonus of $10,000 if the JSU football team achieves a graduation success rate of at least 80 percent as determined by the NCAA.
Rodriguez will receive other benefits, in addition to the ones that senior JSU administration officials receive, such as retirement and welfare benefits.
Rodriguez also will receive:
—12 general admission tickets and five priority parking passes for each home game.
—A football stadium suite for family and guests at home games, although Rodriguez is responsible for the cost of food and cleaning.
—An automobile, if one or more cars are donated for use by JSU supporters.
—A membership to a local country club.
—Rodriguez is allowed to run a summer football camp and use JSU facilities, although he is responsible for fees and expenses.
What happens if JSU dismisses Rodriguez or the coach chooses to leave before the contract is up?
If JSU terminates Rodriguez's employment "without cause," then the school will owe him the balance of the remaining base salary under the terms of the contract.
If JSU fires Rodriguez “with cause,” the coach will receive nothing.
Reasons to terminate Rodriguez's employment “for cause” take up nearly three pages of the contract. Among the reasons included are insubordination, breaking NCAA rules, falsifying records, not cooperating with an investigation by the school, conference or NCAA, betting on games, using or selling drugs, unethical conduct, and violating law or school policies regarding discrimination or sexual harassment.
If Rodriguez chooses to leave, he will owe the remaining base salary he would have received under terms of the contract. The full amount is due 60 days after he provides written notice that he is leaving.
“The parties agree that this amount is not a penalty but represents a reasonable estimation of the damages that would be incurred by JSU if Rodriguez terminates prior to the expiration or the term of this agreement,” the contract says.
If he ends the contract because of factors not within his “reasonable control,” such as illness, disability or accident, he won't owe anything.