Rival Sons hits the road in anticipation of new album

Rival Sons are playing in Atlanta at The Tabernacle on May 17th in anticipation of their new album "DarkFighter" on June 2nd. They will be in our area opening for the Smashing Pumpkins at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville on August 17th.
The band is known for Scott Holiday's heavy ’70s influenced guitars with just enough groove to make their songs danceable enough for singer Jay Buchanan's vocals to grab the audience live and on record.
I spoke with Holiday on the phone before they hit the road to release the new record.
Question: I’ve caught you at a really busy time, you got a new album, new tour and a trio of really cool videos. I’m really interested in the videos for "Bird in Hand,'' "Nobody Wants to Die" and "Rapture." Who came up with the storyboard and ideas for that and who executed it for you guys?
Answer: Three different things happened there. The first one was something that Jay Buchanan and myself wrote while we were on the road. We had gotten a handful of treatments and directors that weren’t cutting the mustard. We had made two records that we just felt really proud of and we feel like the statement on these records were worthy of a little more intention and a little bit more specialness. These treatments were just really vanilla and boring. I just ended up hitting Jay up and saying I can write a treatment, I have an idea for this, I’ll do it, and I kind of gave him a little bit of the idea I had which was a lot of fun but also an ultra-high action impact time. He said that’s exactly the idea that he wanted to do so I came up with the treatments and sent it to him. He edited his stuff into it and sent it back to me. We passed it back and forth and we had a video. Now we had the problem of having to find a team and everybody they threw at us wasn’t good so we changed some people around.
So we made this video, we used our own cars and shot in the desert where we grew up. We had friends and family out and shot at local bars and in familiar places and it just became a really personal video to us. The second video,"Rapture," the song itself didn’t really seem like it would be a continuation of that story. It's a much deeper song with heavier depth and over-tone to it.
We came up with the idea and wrote that video. I have a son that turns 16 tomorrow and he's the lead in that video. I’m really proud of my son and everybody who did it. We were out in the desert before the sun came up until after the sun went down and it was cold, it was brutal. If we would have cast another kid in it we probably would have gotten in trouble. When I watch the video it feels emotional, so powerful, this coming of age feeling, and it really worked.
Q: That sounds like a really good time to me. On June 2, your new album "Darkfighter"comes out. How does that album fit in with your previous work?
A: It’s just like every record we’ve made. It’s very much a continuation of our evolution as a band. Any band can say that really about any records they make.
We tried and evolved the band enough that you’re getting a fresh look at the band, you never feel like “Oh, this sounds like songs from the last one; some of them aren’t so good and they all kind of sound the same.” That’s not what we do. We’re not interested in it, we don’t need to make a record that bad and we don’t do business like that or we’re not that desperate. We’re pretty serious about what we put out so we take our time and check ourselves to make sure it’s there. If there’s no gas in that tank, I don’t think we want to make that record. We’ve been fortunate every time we’ve hit and got in the studio, there is gas in the tank and this time even more so.
Q: I really like the sound of your records and I’ll explain what I mean. I really like the interplay between the guitars and the drums. It's so groove oriented it’s almost straight R&B.
A: We absolutely are that. We’re huge R&B, old school R&B and new school. That's our jam. We listen to everything from the old Atlantic days all the way to current artists like Anderson Paak. Everybody in the band loves R&B in their own way and have their favorite artists so these kind of sensibilities are important to us. Maybe that’s not a thing for a lot of rock n roll bands but it’s a big thing for us, you can hear it all over our records.
Q: How does Rival Sons begin the writing process?
A: Most of the writing takes place between Jay and myself. Much like I just told you, make a riff and get Michael Miley to build it and have him send me some drums after I show him the riff. I’ll build it in the studio, chop things up and make it sound cool and I’ll send that over to our singer Jay. He'll get to work on a couple sections and then he’ll build on that to what I have. Similarly he’ll write stuff and send it to me and say this needs a big intro. We just work like that and start passing things back and forth between Jay and myself. If we need other things from the guys we’ll hit them up for it and then take things into the studio. We’ll also write things on the spot when we're in the studio.
Q: The tour begins in a couple of weeks. You mentioned having children.What is it like for you to leave your home for that long and prepare for a tour?
A: There’s two answers to that. The first answer is it’s fantastic to work and entirely play in front of a bunch of people with new material that we love so much and let it come to life and take on its own new life, or a better life than it already is or had. We find little corners in sections of those songs that we never would have found until we played live. It’s fun, it’s really great and there’s something special about getting to perform live music that you write, so there’s that and you only get better the more you play, the longer you stay out. You get more locked in and you become more hand in glove so it’s great and exciting, we got to make a living.
Second answer, it’s terrible. I have a fiancé and two children, a wonderful pup, a nice kitty-cat, home is where I love to be at, it’s cozy. I love my family and I love my home. I have old cars, I live at the beach, I like it and I don’t need to leave, but I do because that’s what I do.
Q: I get that, and the second part of that question, what’s it like to know you're going to open up for the Smashing Pumpkins?
A: Great! It’s an interesting thing because we’re also going to be playing with Stone Temple Pilots. They're really great friends of ours!
Q: Is it fair to say you’re a bit of a gear head?
A: Yea, I’m a gear head.
Q: How bad is it?
A: My compulsion?
Q: Yes. My son at one time owned 30 guitars.
A: I’ll tell you that's not crazy. It's only crazy in the way that I take a lot of stuff on the road. In my profession, I have a lot of people that want to build for me and will build with me and come up with new ideas and put guitars in my hand, so I don’t go out and spend a bunch of money on vintage guitars or new guitars. I very rarely will buy guitars. I think in the last 5 years I bought 2 guitars, that’s it. Other than that I mainly work with people and they know I’m going to use multiple tunings on this record so I need 4 new guitars. With that said, I use a lot of tunings and I have a lot of guitars. I tour with 13 guitars.
I have a lot of little things around. Let’s put it this way, when my kids want to play guitar, I’m pretty much like what do you want? There's stuff everywhere.
Q: Let’s stay with guitars for a second. I feel like there’s a new interest in guitar driven music. Do you feel that way? I see it on social media all the time. New bands, new guys going back to old guitar sounds.
A: I don't’ think it’s like wow people are really getting into the guitar or wow guitar really went away. It hasn’t been dwindling, they're selling more and more guitars every year and it’s been like that for the past 15 years. I know because I have friends doing it.
If you’re a little bit older like me, you saw guitars go from that’s what the most popular thing is and then rap is there and then hip-hop and then pop, it was like that for a while when I was a kid and we saw that ship sail away. Are we shifting into another world now where guitars are moving back to the front? No, I don’t think so. Is it going to happen eventually? Probably.
I would love it but it’s unknown and I love to be cheeky about it but I’ve been chasing rock n roll for over 15 years with this band and that never happened but that’s okay because you know what, there’s a lot of music and a lot of people and they find you. I didn’t do it to get rich, or famous, it's just what I am, this is what I do, it’s what I’m going to keep doing and if people want to buy it that's fantastic.
Q: Last question and I have to ask this because of my vocation, what was the first record you ever bought with your own money?
A: My first record, I have a double answer, before I bought a record with my own money I actually stole a record because I didn’t have a lot of money. My first record was a cassette and the first cassette I stole, I didn’t steal a whole bunch, was RUSH 2112. It was such a valuable moment, like a hot flash moment. I went home and I put it in, and started to listen to it and what was up with that cassette, it was warped. It was brand new and warped! I remember being like 8 years old and going oh my gosh this is that thing they talk about, this is karma, I got karma!