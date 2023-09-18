Richard Patrick’s Filter is back with a new album

Filter is a band with an impressive pedigree. Singer and founder Richard Patrick got his start with Nine Inch Nails, parlaying his time with their leader Trent Reznor as the impetus for the band. Patrick's brother, Robert, is an accomplished actor and Hollywood mainstay.
Filter is most associated with their massive hits "Hey Man, Nice Shot" and "Take a Picture." While those songs put them on radio playlists, it's the live show and consistently solid albums that keep them in the public arena.
Patrick and his cohorts are back with a solid new album, "The Algorithm," and a slot on the Alice Cooper/Rob Zombie/Ministry tour currently ravaging crowds. The new record is clearly a return to Patrick's early efforts, containing elements of his industrial roots and stalwart signature style of rough riffs and poignant lyrics. Standouts on the LP are "Up Against the Wall" and "For the Beaten." Filter’s current single "Obliteration" is beginning its march up the charts and boasts a great accompanying music video.
I hadn't interviewed the singer in over ten years, and was instantly impressed with the expansion of his talents into scoring soundtracks while also keeping his band on the charts and on the road.
Question: What is a brief overview of what you have been doing since I last interviewed you in 2010?
Answer: More records, film scores, raising babies, and living life on the road making music.
Q: Your new album "The Algorithm" is out now.
A: It took about 7 years to make. I took my time because I was working on other things between sessions and I really love it. It’s a return to form, it is rooted in today's world and some of the best song writing I’ve ever done.
Q: The tour that you’re on right now is pretty impressive.
A: We are having a blast! I’ve been on tours where the fans kind of don’t show up much but we are blessed because the fans are there for us.
Q: What faces are you seeing in the crowd?
A: All kinds, all ages, all types of different people.
Q: Do you find it hard after all this time to keep writing fresh material?
A: No! When I really focus, it just happens. And, if I ever get stuck, I will call a friend and get help.
Q: You were talking about watching some other bands, have you gotten to hangout with the other guys?
A: We are co-mingling and hanging out and getting along very good. Al (Jourgenson) and Rob (Zombie) were on the side of the stage when we were playing last night and after Rob gave me a big hug after the show. Everyone is there for each other.
Q: Tell me about Al.
A: He is healthy and very charming, intelligent and very sweet. He is also very supportive.
Q: You have a new record out now and a really cool tour. Describe a typical day for you now.
A: Wake up, have coffee, go find my dressing room and bump into a few people. Go get some grub, set up our equipment, and we get on stage and it is like the greatest thing in the world. We're playing three songs from the new record in our slot.
Q: This tour goes through September. What are your holiday plans after you come home?
A: Probably a few movie scores and I will get into it as soon as I get home in October. Then I will have a nice New Years with the family, and Christmas. In March we go to Europe and we play there for a month. Then we're booked for something I can't announce just yet. Then we will put something together for the next year.