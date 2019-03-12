JACKSONVILLE — Who knew a simple college softball practice could have the players as excited as they were Tuesday when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks worked out on their home field?
They've played 17 games this season, including three "home" games at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. But while repairs were made from the tornado that hit campus March 19, 2018, and ravaged the softball field, the team has practiced elsewhere. That includes a handful of local high schools, Choccolocco Park, and even the JSU football field.
That changed Tuesday, as the Gamecocks returned to University Field for the first time this season, and the players seemed as charged up as ever for a routine practice.
"It's like a reunion, coming back home," senior second baseman Anna Chisolm said. "It's always nice to be where you know it's familiar."
They worked out in anticipation of today's doubleheader when Jacksonville State (11-6) hosts Kennesaw State (15-11), which has won 10 straight. There's still more to do to the field, such as building bullpens for the pitchers, but today will mark the debut for the new and improved University Field.
Workers still were putting the final touches on the infield, so all of JSU's fielding work took place in the outfield. Nobody seemed to mind — not even that the dug up mud around the batting cages beyond right field make that area smell like a cow pasture.
A couple of players volunteered it smelled like home.
"It seemed like the tornado knocked us down," senior infielder Amber Jones said. "To have a facility like this and have it up and running before conference play starts is a blessing. I know everyone here is thankful. It's awesome, it really is."
Jacksonville State hasn't played at its campus stadium since March 7, 2018, when the Gamecocks beat Fort Wayne 4-2.
JSU played its home games at Choccolocco Park, which is about a 30-minute drive from campus. Choccolocco Park also hosts the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, so the players already were familiar with the softball stadium there.
While the JSU coaches and players go out of their way to express thanks for the Oxford park rescuing them when the home field was damaged, they're clearly eager to be home.
"Oxford is like a home away from home, but this is our home at home," Chisolm said. "It's right down the street. You don't have to get on the bypass. It's just nice because everything is so comfortable and familiar here. I've been here for four years, and there's a lot of memories in the surrounding area."
At practice Tuesday, the players got a good look at some of the changes. The scoreboard has shifted from left-center field to right-center, and the JSU sports information staff had it turned on. Before batting practice, the players sat in the outfield and watched the new intro video.
They also got a look at the new turf. When the Gamecocks played Fort Wayne, it was a grass and dirt surface, but it's now all artificial turf, like the JSU baseball field. The softball players already saw a couple of advantages:
—Diving for a ball won't be as painful for infielders: "No more scratched up arms," Jones said. "The ball is going play the same each time it's hit. No more bad hops."
—With artificial turf, there's no need to cover the infield when it rains: "No more tarp pulls," Jones said. "No more wet feet trying to drag the tarp."
Chisolm said that she'll miss getting covered with some dirt, but she added with a laugh: "That's easier on our managers because it won't be as hard to wash our uniforms."