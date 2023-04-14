Reporter talks to local group about journalists’ role in bigger issues

In the work of Alabama investigative journalist Lee Hedgepeth, you won’t find simple press-release facts that various officials have passed along to the working media. Instead, he features the voices of regular people who have stories to tell.
Talking about that work Thursday with a group gathered for the monthly luncheon sponsored by women of the Calhoun County Democratic Party, Hedgepeth said he thinks it’s important that contemporary journalists recognize the voice they possess and the power that lies behind that.
“I think that it’s really important that, in a time where there are fewer journalists and more politicians who are sometimes very problematic, that we have a press corps that’s willing to stand up to power and say ‘What’s really going on here?’.”
He said one of the ways for journalists to stand up to that power is to not only talk to those politicians but also to talk to the people who are “on the ground being affected by policies that may be hurting a marginalized group, or a group that doesn’t have the ability to fight back.”
Hedgepeth’s audience of about two dozen in a room at Classic on Noble listened to him speak about his experience as a reporter both in Calhoun County and in Birmingham. He recently left CBS-42 in Birmingham, after two years, and created his own news publication, Tread.
Tread is an online news site with an email newsletter attached where Hedgepeth, a 29-year-old native of Grand Bay, Ala., intends to report events in a way he thinks will be most beneficial to the public — by giving a voice to those marginalized groups.
During his time at CBS-42, Hedgepeth had developed his own kind of “beat” — or area of focus — that was atypical of most journalists. He would focus on in-depth stories that he thought were important for the public to better understand, Hedgepeth said.
As that role became more of an investigative beat, he said it became more and more difficult to do the kind of stories that he wanted.
“A lot of time, TV news can be focused on ‘what can you fit in a minute and a half,’” Hedgepeth said.
In addition to mindfulness he believes journalists should possess, Hedgepeth shed light for his audience on the power consumers hold as well. He told the group that news websites depend on page views and other analytics like read time to determine what is labeled important.
“As news consumers, we need to think a little bit more about how our behaviors impact and shape the journalism that we receive,” Hedgepeth said.
A number of local journalists joined the luncheon to hear Hedgepeth, who worked at The Star as a master’s degree candidate in the summer of 2018. Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice reporter Eddie Burkhalter, formerly of The Anniston Star, attended the event as well and briefly spoke of his own work with the center.
Locally known Democratic voice Pam Howard coordinates the event monthly, and said the group has more reach than one might think.
“We are getting statewide recognition. When I go to the statewide Democratic things, they’re like, ‘you have that group.’ People in Birmingham are like, ‘how do you do that? How can we do that,’ and it’s like, make the first step,” Howard said.
The group started about a year ago as a group of like-minded women who wanted a safe place to gather and share ideas. Hedgepeth is one of many speakers the group has asked to hear from.