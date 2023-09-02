Report card: How we graded Jacksonville State's 49-3 blowout of East Tennessee State

JACKSONVILLE — The report card from Jacksonville State's 49-3 win at home Saturday over East Tennessee State:
OFFENSE
Analysis: It wasn't a world-beater day for the Gamecocks, but they picked up nearly 400 yards, and for the second straight week, they didn't make a turnover. Sub quarterback Logan Smothers started slowly but looked better and better. Malik Evans looked explosive again at running back, and he and Ron Wiggins made a pretty good 1A-1B punch. It's hard to imagine Anwar Lewis wrestling too many carries away from them when he returns from injury.
Grade: B+
DEFENSE
Analysis: The Gamecocks looked especially good defensively for the second straight week. They allowed only 204 yards and forced four turnovers. East Tennessee State didn't offer the kind of test JSU will face later, but from front to back, this defense has a chance to develop into a good group.
Grade: A
SPECIAL TEAMS
Analysis: Punter Jack Dawson looked good for the second straight week. He averaged 43.3 yards a kick and put three of his punts inside the 20. Sterling Galban had a nice 14-yard punt return. Alan Karajic missed a field goal but it was from 54 yards out.
Grade: A-
OVERALL
Analysis: East Tennessee State is an FCS team and not a very good one, at that. Jax State should've won this comfortably, although 49-3 was more than expected. Smothers did a solid job at quarterback as he substituted for Zion Webb, who was ill. It'll be interesting to see how their competition progresses.
Grade: A