Report card: How we graded Jacksonville State's 30-16 loss to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — The report card from Jacksonville State's 30-16 loss to Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday night:
OFFENSE
Analysis: Despite the loss, Perry Carter’s 77 receiving yards and Logan Smothers’ rushing performance in relief of Zion Webb gave the Gamecocks some hints of optimism as they head into the bye week. Quinton Lane also finished with 50 receiving yards and Malik Jackson led the team again in rushing with 73 yards.
Logan Smothers provided one of the lone bright spots for the offense in the second half, running for a 19-yard touchdown with 10:00 left in the ballgame. He finished with 54 rushing yards.
Still, Jacksonville State will be forced to navigate the next couple of weeks with an injured Ron Wiggins and a recovering Anwar Lewis in its running back stable.
Grade: C-
DEFENSE
Analysis: Coastal Carolina quarterback and NFL prospect Grayson McCall had his way for most of the night, finishing 21-for-29 with 268 yards and a touchdown. Jared Brown totaled 170 total yards and Sam Pinckney racked up 63 receiving yards.
However, Kolbi Fuqua set a new career high with 18 total tackles (10 solo), logging two tackles for loss and half a sack in the process. Before Jared Brown’s 77-yard rushing touchdown, the Gamecocks were holding Coastal’s run game to 40 yards on 33 carries.
Grade: C-
SPECIAL TEAMS
Analysis: Despite the team’s haunting third-down lulls in the first half, Kicker Alen Karajic made the most of them as he scored all of Jacksonville State’s points in the first half with field goals from 40, 39 and 28 yards. Punter Jack Dawson was also consistent, averaging 45 yards per punt.
However, the Gamecocks were unable to recover an onside kick attempt from Coastal Carolina that led to a field goal in the third quarter and shifted the momentum of the ballgame.
Grade: B
OVERALL
Analysis: With offside penalties, third-down struggles and allowing big plays all culminating together on Saturday night, this matchup proved to be one that got away from Jacksonville State.
Jacksonville State will look to tidy up its penalties, figure out its quarterback situation and get rid of the offensive lulls with a bye week before the Gamecocks' homecoming matchup with Eastern Michigan.
Grade: C-