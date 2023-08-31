Rep. David Cole resigns following Tuesday arrest

MONTGOMERY — Freshman Alabama lawmaker Rep. David Cole, a Republican from Huntsville, has resigned following his arrest earlier this week on a felony voter fraud charge.

Cole’s residency had been in question since before the November election when he ran for the open House seat and had been the subject of both a party and court challenge.

Cole gave a one-sentence resignation letter to Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter on Thursday.

Rep. David Cole arrested for voter fraud Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, was arrested Tuesday on charges that he voted in a district he did not live in during the 2022 election in which he was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives.

“I regretfully must tender my resignation to serve as the district 10 representative for the Alabama House of Representatives, effective on the date of this memorandum,” Cole wrote.

His Tuesday arrest came after the Alabama Attorney General’s Office began investigating.

Alabama law makes it a Class C felony to knowingly vote at a polling location where one has not been authorized to vote. Class C felonies are punishable by one to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $15,000.

If convicted, Cole would have automatically lost his seat in the Legislature.

In a statement released by his attorney, Cole admitted to wrongdoing

"Dr. Cole admits and takes full responsibility for the mistakes he made in the political process," reads the statement from attorney Bill Espy. "The Cole family appreciates the prayers and support from his friends and community during this time. Dr. Cole will continue to serve his community during this time."

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter explained that candidates for the House qualify through their party, not the Legislature. He said that, while he was aware of questions about Cole's residency, it wasn't until after the Legislature adjourned in June that he received a copy of the deposition in Cole's case.

"We were always mindful of it, knew it was there, if it ever came back we would see what we had to do," Ledbetter said, adding that unseating a member requires a challenge from another member of the House during the Regular Session, which did not occur.

"From our standpoint, we just followed what the law said."

Cole is a retired Army physician who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and is the medical director of Occupational Health Group in Huntsville. He previously told Alabama Daily News he ran on a platform of “table issues,” including improving schools and infrastructure.