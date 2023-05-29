Remembering those who gave all

It was a president long lost to history who may have best captured the spirit of Memorial Day.

"I have never quite been able to feel that half-masted flags were appropriate on Decoration Day,” said President Benjamin Harrison. “I have rather felt that the flag should be at the peak, because those whose dying we commemorate rejoiced in seeing it where their valor placed it."

Decoration Day officially became Memorial Day in 1971 and the 33rd formal recognition at Centennial Park in Anniston on Monday did its part to commemorate the valor of which Harrison spoke a century ago.

Those who attended were surrounded by the black granite walls inscribed with the names of those who truly gave all in the service of their communities, state and nation.

“This is a great day to be here to honor those who sacrificed,” said event organizer Ken Rollins to open the morning’s program. “Be it military or otherwise, we are going to honor all today.”

A corps of Young Marines led the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Probate Judge Alice Martin’s now-traditional rendition of the National Anthem.

Anniston Councilman Jay Jenkins spoke on behalf of his colleagues, Mayor Jack Draper and the city of Anniston.

“I want to tell you how much we appreciate the opportunity to play a role in hosting this ceremony each year and how very important it is to us,” Jenkins said. “It is critical for us to take a moment to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure we can do whatever we choose to do each and every day.”

Circuit Court Clerk Kim McCarson introduced the special guests in attendance while noting the sad absence of her predecessor in the office she now holds.

McCarson announced the passing of former Circuit Court Clerk Ted Hooks noting he was “beloved and will certainly be missed.”

Hooks, who retired from the office in 2012, was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“When they would play the medley of service songs, Ted would always stand up for the Coast Guard,” Martin recalled prior to singing “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” dedicated to his memory.

Vocalist Steve Chappell from Augusta, Ga., added other musical grace notes to the ceremony including “How Great Thou Art,” “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “God Bless The U.S.A.”

Bagpiper Brian Conary played “Amazing Grace” as the Young Marines performed the Fallen Comrade Ceremony and those in attendance placed roses in memory of their loved ones on that memorial formed with a rifle, helmet, vest, boots and dog tags.

The ceremony ended with the firing of an honor volley and the solemn sound of “Taps.”

“I think you need to have these events so no one will ever forget these people on this wall and they will never forget they gave all,” said Calhoun County Commissioner Carolyn Henderson.