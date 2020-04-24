Reimagining Ramadan: The local Islamic community observes a holy month from home

Editor’s note: April sees the convergence of three major religious holidays — Passover, Easter and Ramadan — which have looked very different this year due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders. We’re looking at how members of each faith are adapting plans for worship and celebration.
The holy month of Ramadan begins today, and normally the Anniston Islamic Center would be a center of activity. But in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the mosque is closed. The center’s free medical clinic is closed. Its private school has shifted to online classes. A Sunday School graduation ceremony earlier this week was held outside in the parking lot.
“We are completely closed. No congregational Friday prayers. No plan for Ramadan special night prayers,” said imam Muhammad Haq. “Mostly, we are advising members of our community to pray from home and to be safe.”
During Ramadan, which marks the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, Muslims fast from sunup to sundown for 30 days. It is a time for spiritual discipline, prayer and giving. At the end of each day, the fast is broken, usually with a meal among family and friends.
In the past, members of the Anniston Islamic Center community have gathered at the mosque on weekends during Ramadan for a communal meal. Local pastors and members of the community at large were also invited, to tour the mosque, learn about Islam and eat together. Usually about 100 people attended.
This is one more thing that the coronavirus has taken from the local faith community.
“We have forgone our Friday communion, which is a very important part of our religion. It’s like Saturday for Jews and Sunday for Christians. But we have clear instructions in our religion to exercise extreme caution,” said Abdul Ahad Kazi, a member of the community and chairman of the board of the center’s Iqra Math and Science Academy private school.
“We have a lot of instructions from Prophet Muhammad with respect to this kind of pandemic or epidemic situation,” Haq said. “For example, we have to pray five times a day and to wash hands, nostrils and mouth — even when there is no coronavirus. Now, we are telling people to do it more than five times a day.”
The Islamic community cannot gather, but gathering is not the point of Ramadan, Haq said. “Fasting is religious. Opening the fast is religious. Getting together is social.”
But that doesn’t make it any easier. “We need to be better human beings coming out of this. We should draw some benefit out of all this suffering we are going through. We should mend ourselves socially, morally,” Haq said. “This should be a blessing for us. Otherwise, this is just a trial.”
‘We are hurt’
“We’ve always been used to Ramadan with others,” Kazi said. “We are hurt that we can’t do this like we’re used to. But I know that God is everywhere. He’s not only in the mosque. But we miss the human touch.”
Instead, Kazi said, he and others will be gathering at the “micro level” at home. “This Ramadan, we are trying to spend more time praying together as a family, breaking fast together, sometimes letting our kids lead, having short talks after prayer, to keep everybody excited.”
During Ramadan, it is customary to read the Quran in its entirety over the course of the 30 days. “People stand up and read the Quran during evening prayers,” Kazi said. “That is something that will be missed this Ramadan, particularly.”
Kazi has a son who is a senior in high school and a daughter who is a sophomore in high school. His son has finished memorizing the Quran. “He has agreed to lead our congregation at home. He will take that upon himself, to lead us in our prayer,” Kazi said. “I am very happy about that.”
Kazi’s father is also with the family this Ramadan. He had traveled to Anniston from Pakistan earlier this year, but now he’s unable to return home. “I dragged him here because I wanted him to have a change in atmosphere, and then he got stuck here,” Kazi said with a laugh. “We haven’t done this with him in several years — to keep fast together and break fast together. I’m happy he’s with us.”
Kazi said some members of the Anniston Islamic Center community might try to gather virtually over Zoom or Google in the coming days, especially during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, which are considered the most blessed nights.
And there is still hope that the community might be able to gather on May 24 for the festival of Eid al-Fitr, a joyous celebration marking the end of Ramadan.
Until then, Kazi said, “I think this is an opportunity for people to individually connect to God. Sometimes we don’t do that. I’m hoping that this Ramadan I can connect to God more individually, as well.”
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.