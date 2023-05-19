Recruiting: Pleasant Valley's Gannaway headed to Gadsden State

People are often told “follow your heart,” and Pleasant Valley’s Rebekah Gannaway did just that.
On Thursday, Gannaway celebrated her signing with Gadsden State Community College, where she will play basketball on a full scholarship.
While she signed to play basketball, Gannaway also starred on Pleasant Valley’s softball team, which won both area and regional championships in Class 2A.
However, Gannaway said that her love for basketball simply means more.
“It was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” Gannaway said. “I feel like it’s going to be really hard to let go of softball, but basketball is just what my heart is set on.”
Last season at point guard for Pleasant Valley, Gannaway averaged 12.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game and was named to the Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County first team.
Despite last season being her first season at point guard, she shot 33 percent from behind the three-point line and totaled a team-high 185 assists.
After the Raiders’ Northeast Regional loss to Ider, in which Gannaway racked up 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals, the senior said that she took a few days to consider her options as she thought about her future.
“I remember the hurt I felt after we ended basketball at regionals,” Gannaway said. “I just sat for a few days, I thought to myself and I was like, ‘what is my heart telling me to do?’ My mind was telling me two different things, you want to play softball or you want to go play basketball, and it was just like my heart told me basketball is my choice.”
Gannaway said that despite receiving offers from many other schools in both basketball and softball, she felt a draw to Gadsden State as soon as she visited the campus.
“When I stepped into the gym and I talked to the coach and I met everybody, it felt very welcoming and felt like the place that I was supposed to go,” Gannaway said. “As soon as I got there, it was like my heart was telling me ‘this is where you need to be.’”
Gannaway said above all else, she's excited to for the opportunity to play athletics at the collegiate level.
“I have a different love for basketball than I do for softball,” Gannaway said. “Basketball really helps clear my head, I always have fun playing it. It’s one of those sports where everybody’s involved in every single thing you do on the court.”