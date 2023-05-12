Recruiting: Ohatchee's Howell signs to play baseball at Marion Military Institute

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee's Devin Howell wants to enter the military, but he would also like to continue playing baseball.
Fortunately, Marion Military Institute has the answer. The school has offered Howell a scholarship to play baseball. Howell and his family celebrated his signing with MMI in a celebration Friday afternoon at the Ohatchee High School library, complete with cupcakes.
"I want to be in the military when I'm out of college," Howell said. "I want to commission as an officer, so that's why I'm going to college first. They have baseball, too. So, this is a perfect fit for me."
Howell has shined at Ohatchee. This past fall, he made Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County first team in football as a wingback, safety, linebacker and kick returner. Last spring, he made first-team 1A-3A all-county in baseball.
At Friday's celebration, Ohatchee baseball coach Blake Jennings told about having Howell join the varsity baseball team as a seventh-grader and doubled down the line in his first or second at-bat.
"Y'all know how much time he's put in to get from that point to where he's at," Jennings said. "He's been a great student, a great baseball player, and I'll say this about Devin: he's an even better person."
Howell said he's happy to have the chance to play baseball beyond high school.
"I'm really fortunate, because like they've said, only two percent of athletes make it past high school," he said. "So, I'm really excited."