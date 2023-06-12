 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Chris Ferguson ready to continue pole vaulting at UAH

Chris Ferguson

Chris Ferguson celebrates his signing with the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

 Courtesy photo

After a record-setting career at Ohatchee, Chris Ferguson is hoping to set even more records at his next stop.

Ferguson celebrated his signing with University of Alabama Huntsville, where he will continue to pole vault.

Fergson starred at Ohatchee, taking home the gold four times at the state level in the pole vault, claiming back-to-back Class 1A-3A indoor state championships and back-to-back Class 1A-3A outdoor state championships.

Ferguson was also a linebacker on Ohatchee's football team, participated in other track events and played golf.

He also had many accomplishments at the county and region level across his career.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.