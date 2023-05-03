Recruiting: Childersburg's Marbury stays close to home at Talladega College

CHILDERSBURG — The dream lives on for Isaac Marbury.
After a sterling career at Childersburg High, the 6-foot-2 forward is headed to Talladega College to play basketball.
He proved himself at Childersburg, where he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds a game for a team that reached the Class 3A regional finals.
“I’ve got a high motor,” Marbury said. “I’m a shooter and a rebounder. I can block shots.”
He recorded a triple-double against the Lincoln Golden Bears last winter. Marbury was named the Most Valuable Player in the Talladega County boys basketball tournament. He also was the Talladega County small schools boys basketball player of the year.
The Childersburg roundball star also closed out the season with well over 1,000 career points.
“Hard work pays off, and I want to win,” Marbury said.
A highly-intense rebounder, as well, with more than 300 boards in his high school career, Marbury will get the chance to refine his game even more. The 18-year-old Marbury signed his scholarships papers Thursday with Talladega College.
He is a Tornado as of now, and Marbury is good with that.
“My mom is proud, and I like seeing her smile,” Marbury said.
He is the son of Rashanna Marbury and Martez McMillian of Childersburg. The basketball-playing son is living up to the family tradition of excellence.
“I want to keep winning big, and I want to get better,” Marbury said. “My hard work has paid off. I want to average 15 (points) and 10 (rebounds).”
That is what he wants from his soon-to-be freshman season at Talladega College. Marbury also hopes to lead the Tornadoes to a national tournament.
“They’ve won some titles in the NAIA,” Marbury said.
Talladega College men’s basketball will soon be moving up to NCAA Division II. Both Marbury and Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson thinks the Tornado recruit is capable of making a contribution next winter for Talladega.
“Isaac can make things happen,” Johnson said. “He can put some points up. He can handle the ball, and he can run (the floor).”
Isaac Marbury is projected as a guard at the next level, and he is looking forward to the Talladega College preseason workouts and the NCAA basketball challenge ahead.
“The coach (Dannton Jackson) is cool,” Marbury said. “I met with the team, and we have bonded.”
In the meantime, Marbury has a 3.2 grade point average at Childersburg High. Not only can he dunk the ball backward, Marbury also makes A’s and B’s in the classroom.
He is a student-athlete with a good balance between 10-foot jump shots and high academic standards. Marbury hits the books and the basketball court.
The player out of Childersburg is a jewel.