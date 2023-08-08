Randolph Park’s kids lead the way in Anniston’s new school year

Outside Randolph Park Elementary School Monday morning, teachers and faculty were swarmed by busloads and carloads of kids arriving for the first day of school.
A chorus of “welcome backs” and “good mornings” echoed in the summery air as the kids scurried to the lunchroom for some breakfast before heading off to their respective classrooms to begin learning.
Bessie Goggins, 74, had just dropped off her two great-grandkids — a third-grader and a first-grader — and was recalling how much things have changed since she was in school.
“I went to school at 12th Street and Cooper for a year, oh my goodness, it’s a great change,” Goggins said.
“To me, maybe I’m looking at it from old school point, they get more time out of school then we did, we didn't get fall break and things like that, now they even get E-Days, it seems to me they get more time out of school than we did,” Goggins said.
LaToya Campbell, director of federal programs and transportation for Anniston city schools, was helping the teachers direct the students to the lunchroom and said a few parents failed to register their kids for transportation.
“Things are running smoothly. We did have a little issue with getting all students registered for transportation so the bus drivers are running the routes that have been registered for the students that did register and then they’re having to double back to go to communities where they know students are,” Campbell said.
Campbell urges all parents who have not registered their kids for the bus routes to please do so during after school hours.
Tiffany Springer had just dropped off two of her well-dressed kids, Tiana Springer and Kayden Green. The two walked with authority — and with armloads of Kleenex and cleaning supplies — ready to tackle another year of educational offerings.
“They're excited this is a new school for them, they’re coming from Saks so it’s their first day at a new school so they’re excited,” Springer said.
Sonja Brown, the school’s principal for the last three years, was hugging students as they arrived.
Brown was feeling confident about the upcoming new year and the school’s new theme.
“Randolph Park is the best elementary in Anniston city schools in my opinion. I’ve got a great staff, I’ve got great students, I’ve got great parents, we’re really excited about this year,” Brown said. “Our theme this year is Level Up Moving in the right direction.”
Campbell said she knows the students are struggling with some of the standardized tests but she’s optimistic that changes made will help bring up the scores.
“We’re really going to be focusing making sure there is explicit instruction going on. I sent all of my teachers through AMSTI (Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative) training this summer so that they can get that professional development so they can implement those lessons. I’m more than confident that we’re going to level up and we’re going to raise those scores this year,” she said.
Over at Cobb Preparatory Academy the school year was in full swing with Taniya Lewis videoing her daughter, A’Daya Williams, 4, as she entered the school. Williams — who could not quit smiling — was entering the school for the first time ever and will be in Pre-K4.
It was a big day for both of them.
“I’m excited, she’s excited, I didn’t have to fight with her to get up,” Lewis said.
Inside the school Cobb Preparatory Principal Teresia Hall used a bullhorn to expedite the task of checking in all the kids and making sure each went with his or her respective teacher.
“It’s going wonderful, we have had a great day so far,” Hall said.
This year 280 students have enrolled at Cobb.
“They can expect to learn rules, rules, rules and then after rules they’ll get a tour of the building so they’ll know where the office is, the bathroom, just going through procedures the first day,” she said.
Back to school at Randolph Park elementary on Monday. Sonja Brown, principal, hugs student Tyeshia Riggins. Photo by Bill Wilson
First day of school at Cobb Preparatory Academy. From left: David Pearson (with Cafeterias Redefined), Anita Suttle -- Child Nutrition Program Coordinator for Anniston city schools and Tina Palumbo also with Cafeterias Redefined in the cafeteria of the school. The cafeteria was repainted by Cafeteria Redefined. Photo by Bill Wilson
First day of school at Cobb Preparatory Academy. Taniya Lewis was videoing her daughter, A’Daya Williams,4, as she entered the school. Williams — who could not quit smiling — was entering the school for the first time ever and will be in Pre-K4. Photo by Bill Wilson
