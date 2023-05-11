Ranburne family hosting a fundraiser to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Diagnosed with the genetic disorder cystic fibrosis when she was only 9 days old, the little daughter of Kayla and Aspen Henderson of Ranburne will be the star of the show at a fundraising event this Saturday.
The fundraiser will be not just for Tilda Pearl Henderson, whose first birthday was celebrated May 6, but for everyone affected by cystic fibrosis. At an event center known as Bennie’s House in Ranburne, they’ll be hosting an event called “Tilda Cure Is Found,” which will include a raffle, live music, a petting zoo, and more. The cost is $10 for admission and $10 to enter the raffle. All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which is the world’s leader in cystic fibrosis research and is working to find a cure. The Hendersons are raising funds through Great Strides, and their goal is $25,000.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs. Especially in the lungs, the mucus can become thick and sticky, trapping germs inside. For those diagnosed with CF, it is essential to avoid germs. About 40,000 people in the United States, both adults and children, live with CF. At one time the life expectancy for those affected by CF was only 30 years old, but advances in treatment have helped increase that lifespan to 53.
On a Facebook page called Tilda Pearl’s CF Journey the family posts updates related to Tilda’s journey.
“Tilda has an invisible disease,” Kayla Henderson said. “As an outsider, you’d think Tilda was completely normal.”