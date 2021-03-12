Rally in the 10th: Gamecocks show their muscle as the tables turn

JACKSONVILLE — Turnabout is fair play for Jacksonville State's softball team.

Worn down by five losses this year on the opponent's last at-bat, the Gamecocks showed they can come up with game-ending hits, too.

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, UT Martin couldn't corral Savannah Sudduth's infield grounder, and Karsen Mosley sprinted across the plate with the winning run. After losing seven straight to open the season, JSU is winning the games that count, including this 2-1 win over UT Martin.

"We have been through it. I'll just say that," said JSU senior outfielder Jada Terry, who drove in the tying run with a double to the fence in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Gamecocks are 4-9 overall, but they're 3-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference heading into today's doubleheader with UTM (9-5, 1-3) at 1 p.m.

"We've had so many games where we out-hit teams and ended up on the losing side," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "Tonight, we didn't out-hit them but we played good, solid softball. We executed and ended up winning.

"You felt like the tables had turned tonight."

As the players headed to the locker room to enjoy their win, the JSU coaches remained in the dugout briefly, and they all kept repeating the same buzzwords: "This was a team win."

Who was the hero? Better question: who wasn't?

—Terry's double with one out in the bottom of the seventh didn't just tie it but it broke open the door for JSU. To that point, UTM pitcher Erin Gallagher hadn't allowed a hit to that point.

—Pinch-runner Keeli Bobbitt didn't lose focus when Terry belted her hit. Terry, McGinnis and the JSU dugout all thought the ball was headed over the fence. It landed just in front of the fence, but Bobbitt never slowed and scored from first base.

—In the 10th inning, two veterans got the rally started against UTM reliever Alexis Groet. Junior Karsen Mosley beat out an infield hit to lead off. Next, senior Alexus Jimmerson rocketed a single up the middle. Then with two outs, Sudduth, a junior, delivered the final dagger.

—Finally, Rodriguez pitched 10 beautiful innings. She struck out nine, and a day after telling her coaches that she was going to challenge hitters and not walk anyone, she did just that — no walks. She threw 141 pitches, including 105 strikes. The only run came on UT Martin slugger Kaitlyn Kelley's solo home run in the fourth inning, which was her seventh homer of the season.

How the ⁦@JSUGamecocksSB⁩ dugout reacted on ⁦@Sudduth20⁩’s winning hit in tonight’s 10-inning, 2-1 win over UT Martin. pic.twitter.com/w19vwPwJWp — Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 13, 2021

Still, ask anyone in that locker room, and they'll say that this was a team win.

"We really worked hard this week and talked about being behind each other the whole time," Terry said. "We were behind each and every person at bat. We were behind Nicole — and Nicole set the tone for us. Our energy, we were all together as one."

McGinnis is owner of 11 Ohio Valley Conference championship rings and one for JSU's conference next year, the ASUN, and she said every one of those rings was won by a team that somehow overcame a tough stretch.

"Sometimes it takes that one game," McGinnis said. "There's been games where I've looked back and said, 'That one game turned the whole season around.' Sometimes it takes games like tonight. That's the boost of confidence teams need."

What to know

—Rodriguez improved to 2-1 and a 1.98 ERA. Based on OVC statistics heading into Friday's games, that's good for 10th in the league.

—UT Martin got nailed by an observant umpiring crew in the top of the 10th. With one out and a runner on first, Kaci Fuller hit a ball off the fence, but the umpire on the bases called her out for having hit the ball while out of the box. He made the call before Fuller took a step toward first. Then Chelsey Gore, the next batter, was called out for being out of the box when she fouled off a pitch.

—Lauren Hunt, Terry and Mosley each went 1-for-4, while Jimmerson was 1-for-3.

Who said

—Terry on how she thought her long hit was out of the park: "When I was leaving the plate, I thought it was out. I didn't know what happened. I was rounding first, and I was going to second, and I saw the ball hit the ground, and I was like, 'Dang it.'"

—Terry on coming through as she did with that double: "I'd already been beat by that girl twice, and I was saying, 'I'm not going to get beat a third time.' I was ready for her this time."

Next up

—After JSU faces UT Martin on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader, the Gamecocks will host Alabama State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.