JACKSONVILLE — Who knew the Jacksonville State softball team was joining a hula hoop trend?
Outfielder Jada Terry certainly didn't when she discovered a stash of hula hoops among some equipment at the JSU softball field a couple of weeks ago. The hoop is used sometimes for infield drills when a circle is needed, but Terry began using it the traditional way — hooping it up while waiting her turn in the batting cage.
"I saw it, and of course, I'm going to hula hoop," said Terry, who is described by her coach as someone who "sees the fun in things."
A quick Internet search shows lots and lots of articles about the health benefits of the hula hoop and the increased interest in the children's toy.
There's even a piece in the Wall Street Journal by Jen Murphy: "No Gym Can Match Her Hula Hoop: To beat stress and stay fit, this Tennessee nurse practitioner swears by a pastiche of low-tech fitness routines."
The hoop apparently is considered a good workout for your core, but Terry and her teammates find that it's good for winning softball games, too. At least, that's their story.
Terry first broke out the hoop at a game in a three-game weekend series against Jacksonville at home. JSU won all three games, and Terry jokingly credits the hoop for a bit of help.
"Something good happened when I started hula hooping," she said. "So, I was like, 'OK,' and I had to give it to (outfielder) Kaley Warren, because when I don't have it, she has it. Then somebody hit a home run when she was hula hooping.
"So, now, we call it the Rally Hoop because it works — we think it works, at least."
The hoop even helped with Jacksonville State's recent Ohio Valley Conference road trip through Kentucky. The Gamecocks swept Morehead State, then split a doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky.
JSU won the first game, which was delayed because the umpires were late.
Head coach Jana McGinnis said Terry had no trouble passing the time.
"She found fun, creative things to do with the hula hoop," McGinnis said. "(Second baseman) Anna Chisolm joined her. It keeps them relaxed. In baseball, softball when you've got some down time, kids will find some creative ways to stay calm and stay relaxed.
"And I'm good with that."
Video of Terry doing the basic hula hooping:
Video of Terry walking and hula hooping:
Video of Terry successfully responding to teammate Taylor Beshears' challenge to hula hoop around her neck and move it to her waist without stopping: