Q&A: In retirement, Jim Case plans to enjoy family, support Jax State

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Case's retirement as Jacksonville State's baseball coach is official.
He cleaned out his office at Jim Case Stadium nearly a month ago. Former Southeast Missouri and Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser, a 13-year professional baseball veteran, has accepted the job as Case's successor.
At a retirement reception for Case on July 16, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz and university president Don Killingsworth announced that Case's No. 26 has been retired. They even presented him with a large picture frame with one of his jerseys under glass.
Case, who turned 63 on Jan. 28, coached JSU baseball for 22 years and posted a 673-559 record. He led his team to three regular-season conference championships in 2005, 2008 and 2019 and five conference tournament titles in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2019. The Gamecocks appeared in the NCAA tournament five times, reaching the finals of the Oxford Regional in 2019. Before that, he was an assistant coach for 19 years with stops at Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State and UAB.
Case said that these days, he would prefer to look forward to the future of Jax State baseball than dwell on when he was the coach. He even told Bieser that if an incoming recruit really wants to wear Case's old No. 26, by all means let him do it.
Although Case says he'll miss working with his players — "there were ways they made a difference in my life that they'll never know” — he added that he's a big supporter of Bieser's and wants the best for the Gamecocks.
Even so, he took time recently to meet for coffee and spend about an hour discussing his decision to retire and what's next for him.
Here's a Q&A with Case. Some of his answers were trimmed for brevity, and he gave his blessing for those edits.
Question: Congratulations on your retirement. Has it hit you yet?
Answer: Probably a little bit. I've been fairly busy since I decided to do it. But, at the same time, the things I normally do at this time of year, I'm not doing those. So, it feels kind of, "Do I need to be on the phone? Do I need to be getting to Atlanta to see a kid pitch?" To all of those things, "No."
There was thought that was put into it. I knew that I wanted a three-year deal (to consider retirement). I really wasn't planning to retire when I did, but I knew it was coming, pretty quickly.
Q: Why now?
A: I think if you looked at the job I had five years ago and then you looked at the job I had now, it was almost like it was hard to recognize. I felt almost like I was trying to learn a new language. Everything I was prepared for, everything I had done, a lot of that stuff didn't matter as much.
I never considered myself a great coach, but I thought I was a pretty good relationship guy. Relationships, I felt like, meant less than they did, and so, I came to the conclusion that I didn't think I was the right person for the job. I thought there was a better person out there than me.
Q: You're referring to the transfer portal? You had guys in the past like Isaac Alexander, Cole Frederick and Alex Strachan who stayed five years. Now, that seems like an anomaly, that anybody would stay that long.
A: My hope is that something changes. I don't think that what we've done is a positive thing for college athletics. I think it's a positive thing for 50 to 60 schools, and everybody else is scrambling. I've talked to so many people, and I haven't talked to anyone who's happy with what's going on with the portal.
For me, you and I may not get along real good that first year. It may take us a while to develop a relationship. By the time you leave here, if that hasn't changed, something's wrong. But, there's been very few that it hasn't changed.
There's been very few guys who've stayed here that I don't feel close to, that I don't feel like I can pick up the phone and call and they would do anything (for me). And, I feel the same about them. They could call me, and I would do anything (for them). I felt like those relationships weren't going to happen, and to me, that was a big part of what I did (as a coach).
Certainly, we're not stupid. We know we need to win baseball games. We know we want to win championships. We always have those goals. But, there was a deeper thing, too. I always felt like that was more what I was prepared to do as opposed to working the portal and trying to get these guys in for a year at a time, and having to recruit guys one year, then recruit them again to try to get them to stay.
We were recruiting a lot on the computer. We were recruiting second basemen we never saw turn a double play. We were recruiting shortstops who we never saw go into the hole to make a play. We were recruiting a lot off statistics. As far as getting with coaches and finding out about them as people, that became almost a secondary thing because there were so many spots we had to fill. Normally, we might go out and say we've got to get five guys. We've got five guys we need to replace. Now, it's 13, and how are we going to do that with our eyes? We're going to have to do a lot of it based off the computer.
And that's not a strength of mine. I'm not putting myself down; it's just that I don't think that was my strength.
Q: What are you spending your time doing now?
A: I spent about a solid week clearing my stuff out after 22 years of being here. I have a hard time throwing things away. I even had the notes from when I interviewed (for the Jacksonville State job in 2002). Now, I've thrown things away I never would've dreamed I would've thrown away. And, I've got a garage full of stuff that I need to go through and throw some more stuff away.
I have a hard time with that. I get to looking at that stuff, and I sit down, and it brings back memories — not memories of on the field, but memories of the first time I went in a players’ homes, the first time I met their parents. Forty-one years of that is a long time.
I've got three grandchildren. Two great daughters, and they've got three children. I'm going to spend more time with them. My wife pretty much on a weekly basis goes and sees the grandkids in Atlanta and Athens, Ga. She makes that trip pretty much three out of four weeks, and I did that maybe four times a year. I'll do that a lot more now, and I'm looking forward to that. I want to be a part of their lives.
Family is the most important part of my life. It always has been, and I hope it always will be. I think I'm going to be a little bit better as a grandfather than I have been.
Q: What do you think you'll miss most?
A: I'm going to miss the day-to-day relationships. That's what I'm going to miss most. A great day for me was at practice. I loved being in the bullpen. I liked bullpen days better than game days in some ways. I love being in the bullpen, and, "Hey, coach, we've got six guys who are throwing today." I love sitting there. I love talking to them. I love watching them throw. Just the connection — that's what I'll miss the most. And I love how the connection grows.
Q: At what point did you start thinking seriously, "This might be the right time to retire”?
A: It's been something that's gone through my mind for probably a couple of years. I've felt like I didn't want to be a person who somebody had to come and say, "It's time for you to leave." I wanted to be honest with myself.
I felt that even for a couple of years, there were things I did better (in the past). I didn't enjoy a 10-hour bus ride as much as I used to. There was a time when a 10-hour bus ride meant nothing to me. It became harder for me to look forward to that.
I kind of thought that within the next three years, something would happen. If you're asking why it happened at this point, I would say it had a lot to do with those changes that we talked about. I think it's important for me to believe I was absolutely the right guy to lead this program forward. I wasn't convinced that I was. That was the bottom line.
What I'm trying to get across is I wanted to be honest. (The players) deserve that. I've done this for 41 years; they get to do it for four. They deserve the very best. To me, Steve Bieser being here, I think they're in better hands moving forward than if Jim Case would've been here next year.
Q: You've mentioned that you and Steve Bieser are friends. What are the qualities you like about him as your successor at Jacksonville State?
A: I watched him and how he handled his team at Southeast Missouri, and I had a lot of respect for him. I look at him a little different than myself because of his pro background. What I've seen, I think he has a very business-like approach. He has a way of doing things and says, "This is the way we're going to get it done," and I love that. I loved the way his players reacted to him when he was at Southeast Missouri.
When he was at Missouri, I followed him and we played them. I don't think he was in a position for success there. I just think that what he had as opposed to some of the other people in that league, I don't think you can judge him based on the win-loss percentage in the league.
But I do think what you can do is look at what he did outside the league. He was tremendously successful. Certainly, if you say LSU and you say Missouri, you're playing with two different decks of cards.
I'm not making excuses for him. He doesn't need that, and he wouldn't want that. I think he's got a chance to be very, very successful here.
Q: What did it mean to you when they retired your number?
A: It was a great honor. It really was. I was thankful to Greg Seitz and the university for doing that. I think it meant a lot to my family, who was there, and it certainly meant a lot to me. I will tell you that I called Steve Bieser and told him, "If you're recruiting a really good player, and he wants to wear No. 26, you've got permission to put him in 26. Don't let that keep you from getting a really good player."