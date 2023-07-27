Public hearing to be Aug. 3 for commission district boundary adjustment

Population loss within Anniston city limits means that Calhoun County commissioners are getting out their pencils and erasers to readjust the lines on the commission’s five districts.
A public hearing for this purpose will be held Thursday next week at 5 p.m. in the commissioners’ chambers in the county administration building, 1702 Noble St.
A few households in the county’s five districts are likely to be slightly affected.
“The county is under a mandate to keep the five county districts at the same population,” District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears said after the Thursday morning commission meeting. “Since the last census, the City of Anniston lost some of its people, and we must shift things around a little. I think each of us had our districts moved a little.”
“There are no huge changes to be made,” said county adminstrator Mark Tyner. “There are small modifications to each district because each one has to be within a five percent difference of each other.”
In other business during the short meeting, the commissioners:
— Awarded a bid to resurface a portion of Bynum Leatherwood Road to Vulcan Materials Asphalt and Construction for $626,533. The project is a part of Rebuild Alabama.
— Awarded a bid to feed inmates at the Calhoun County Jail during construction to Mobile Kitchen USA for $70,190.
— Modified an employment contract for an assistant county engineer.
— Awarded a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to MRS Consultants to perform an archeological survey for a Recreational Trails Project for $3,700 at the McClellan horse trails.
— Received payment from the City of Heflin to house inmates at the Calhoun County jail because Heflin needs adequate jail facilities.
— Resolved to assist Anniston Emergency Services in providing emergency service to Calhoun Countians and to serve as a resource to those in need of emergency aid, assistance and service to promote residents’ health, safety and welfare.
— Agreed to help out the city of Anniston by acting as a conduit for the city’s receiving the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for $66,384 and to allow the commission chair to enter into the necessary agreements required to receive the grant.
— Authorized TCI/Bridge Communications to make changes to the Calhoun County EMA’s phone service.
— Approved and ratified the agreement between Building & Earth-GEO Tech Professional Services and Calhoun County for the Jail Medical/Mental Health Unit.