Program available to help mothers with substance misuse issues

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is seeking agencies in Calhoun County that deal with pregnant women to help spread the word about a new program.
The SAFE care program is an initiative that aids pregnant mothers who are dealing with substance misuse in building a safe and effective care plan during pregnancy to help minimize the baby’s exposure to opioids.
Prevention specialist Latasha Aguirre said the program is a collaboration between the Children’s Policy Council of Calhoun County and the Children’s Cooperative of Jefferson County, and began earlier this year in February.
The program specializes in giving mothers with substance misuse the help they need to promote healthy families and keeping those families together.
The SAFE care program also addresses the individual needs of the mothers to reduce exposure to the unborn child, and hopefully reduce any possible DHR or law enforcement involvement with the chemical endangerment law.
Aguirre said the program is seeking community partners — such as pediatricians, OB/GYNs and any agency that deals with pregnancies — to connect with the program in order to boost participation in the program.
Aguirre and ASAP are striving to spread the word about the initiative and assisting mothers in need. She said the agency stays with the mother even if DHR or law enforcement gets involved, and the mother and child can stay in the program until the child is 3 years old.
Calhoun County Family Court Judge Peggy Lacher handles many cases that work with the Department of Human Resources. She said that many times her office will get calls from the hospital about situations where DHR will need to get involved because a child is born and they’re in withdrawal because of addiction.
“The problem that we saw as a community is DHR can’t offer services to an expectant mom because there’s not a child that’s yet there for them to be able to work with,” Lacher said. “Once that baby is born then they can offer services and work with them and try to get the mom off drugs. But if there isn’t a child born yet then DHR has no ability to offer services.”
She said that prior to this program, there was a whole section of the population that was being ignored and not getting services because of how the system is set up.
Lacher said that the program began in Jefferson County and had a lot of success. Jefferson County court officials approached county officials in the Anniston area because of its large number of drug related crimes.
“We have a large number of substance abuse mothers that are giving birth to children, and a large number of children that are born addicted to the substances,” Lacher said. “Jefferson County approached us about joining in on that program, and of course we jumped at that chance.”
Aguirre said the program helps reduce the stigma and helps take away a mother’s fear of what could happen if she comes forward seeking help.
“It’s not because they want to continue using but honestly it’s because they get sick if they stop using during their pregnancy,” Aguirre said. “We’d like to remove that fear by telling them, ‘with SAFE care, we’re able to help you develop a plan on your own before any other type of involvement happens.’”
By “plan,” Aguirre means that if the mother can get clean, the chances of foster placement of the child greatly diminish. If she cannot get clean, the program helps the mother form a plan for the child to go to someone that is a safe option inside of the mother’s family.
The program’s main goal is to catch the mothers early and be able to offer them services so that we don’t have a child that’s born addicted to drugs, Lacher said.
“It could change the whole trajectory of that child’s life, prevent birth defects and cognitive delays, and other things that can occur as a result when a child is exposed to drugs when the mother is pregnant,” Lacher said.
Lacher said though the program has been in place since February, there hasn’t been a lot of participation. She said the mothers with substance abuse issues have to come forward for the courts to be able to offer them the services.
“If the mother will come forward and get those services then it can prevent the child being born addicted, the mother losing custody, the child being adopted by a stranger and not being with family. It can prevent a situation where the mother is charged criminally,” Lacher said.
For more about this program and others, visit: asaprev.com/safe-care