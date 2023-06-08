Program against gun violence to be held in Zinn Park

In the Black community, some say the bond between a barber and their clients is “sacred.” Many times this commercial yet personal connection lasts a lifetime.
It’s for this reason that a drug prevention program in Anniston has employed the influence of barbers in the community to deliver a message against gun violence to teens and young people.
The Agency For Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) assembled a group of barbers in April to form what it calls Barbers Against Bullets. This group will hold its first public event in Zinn Park on June 12 at 10 a.m.
“The purpose of the event is to reflect on the damage that gun violence has caused our community. So we’re going to have some of our barbers that we’ve been meeting with over these past couple of months actually speaking with the public,” said Christopher Abernathy with ASAP.
In addition to several of the local barbers speaking, the program will feature a celebrity speaker “Yung Joc,” who Abernathy said made his early career with songs featuring such violence.
“He’s known for having had some songs that were kind of on the rough side back in the day, maybe in the early 2000s. And now he’s changed his whole platform around and he’s all about trying to build up his community. It’s almost a complete 180,” Abernathy said.
Others from the community will also have the chance to speak on their experiences connected to firearm violence.
But Abernathy said ASAP chose barbers to get this message across because of the respect barbers carry in the Black community. It’s not just about cutting hair.
“It’s really common for someone to stay with a barber as long as possible,” Abernathy said of the “sacred” bond between barber and client.
“They’re not going to disrespect their barber. This is who’s fixing your appearance every single week,” he said.
He said a lot of these young men grow up with their barbers, often with the same ones that cut their fathers’ and grandfathers’ hair. The focus of Monday’s event will be to perhaps change the conversations in these shops and steer it towards the effects gun violence has on a community.
Barbers Against Bullets member Thomas Pooh Zimmerman, owner of a barbershop on South Quintard Avenue, said he felt joining the program was important because he and his staff members were once in the youths’ shoes.
“The guys that work for me, we all [grew] up in the projects and in the hood and we felt like most barbers come in contact with the kids just as much as football coaches, just as much as basketball coaches. And we sort of feel like we’re first responders also,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said he hopes to enlighten the teens on more than just respecting their elders and teaching manners. He hopes to teach them the dangers that are out there and the consequences that surround guns.
“There are consequences to every decision that you make. And our thing is, we joined with the ASAP program just to try to push the kids in a different direction,” Zimmerman said.
He said that the group wanted to specifically target teens because of the new permitless carry laws in Alabama.
“We’re trying to educate the kids and let them know that just because you can probably go out and purchase a gun or get a hold of a gun doesn't mean that you need to have that at your age,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman reiterated Abernathy’s statement on the relationship between barber and client, especially if the latter is young.
“A lot of times they’ll ask us stuff they won’t even ask their own dads or their own moms,” Zimmerman said.
The goal for the event and future events, Zimmerman said, is to teach kids the repercussions of carrying firearms, driving home to them the gravity of the situation the teens might otherwise not understand.
“A lot of kids don’t realize when they’re shooting guns, they know they’ll kill a person, but they don’t realize the backlash. They don’t realize the repercussions after they’ve done it,” he said.
As an incentive, the event will also feature free food, and a raffle to win a free PlayStation 5 console.
For more information about the event, visit asaprev.com