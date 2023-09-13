PRESIDENT CARTER: Oxford baseball star celebrates time with Team USA

OXFORD — A line of young players excited to get an autograph should make any athlete feel like a million bucks. With Carter Johnson awaiting a line of Oxford community members anxiously awaiting a baseball card with his signature on it, his smile told the whole story.
On Wednesday night at Choccolocco Park, Johnson’s time with Team USA’s 18U team was celebrated with his friends, family and members of the Oxford community by his side.
Johnson, who traveled to Taiwan to play with Team USA's 18U team, said that the experience still doesn't feel real.
“It was unbelievable putting that uniform on and knowing that I represent my country,” Johnson said. “Putting that uniform on, there's nothing better than it. It gave me the chills to put that uniform on. It was awesome.”
Johnson was one of 20 players across the country selected to play with the team after emerging as one of the top players in the illustrious MLB Prospect Development Pipeline League. The infielder played second and third with the team and was one of four players for Team USA with at least 24 at bats.
“There were some from Georgia to California. Literally everywhere,” Johnson said. “It was awesome being able to meet all these new people and be with them for a couple of weeks. It was just awesome to be able to meet them, be able to call them my teammates and represent the country with them.”
In addition to the experience of playing at Tianmu Baseball Stadium in Shilin District, Taipei, Taiwan, Johnson said that he enjoyed the sights of the clean city and learning the culture. He also said that he was impressed with the new styles of pitching he saw.
“They had a couple of different pitches that you don't see as much in the states,” Johnson said. “They had a splitter that's more of the Asian teams, so they had a bunch of those and they were good. You don't see some of those pitches in the states.”
While he prepared heavily for his trip to Taiwan, he took on an opportunity he never would’ve expected: a trip to the mound.
In his five shutout innings pitched, he allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out five.
“Going there, I had no idea,” Johnson said. “We had a little injury in our pitching staff, so they had to push the rotation back. They're like, ‘hey, can you throw tomorrow?’ I was like, ‘heck yeah, let's do it.’ And then I went out there and did good. It was fun.”
Among the first-class staff members on with Team USA was 15-season MLB veteran Michael Cuddyer, who Johnson said he learned from extensively.
Cuddyer was a two-time MLB All-Star and is a member of the Minnesota Twins hall of fame. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award and the NL batting title in 2013 after finishing the regular season with a .331 batting average, 20 home runs and 84 RBI.
“He was in the big leagues for a while and like he was an infielder, too,” Johnson said. “I was able to soak in a lot of information with him, so that was great.”
With his time playing across the world behind him, the slugger said he’s more than ready to try and run it back for another Class 6A state title.
“I have a little bit more in the fall, and then I'm ready to get back with Oxford and try to win another state championship,” Johnson said. “I feel really good, we’ve got a bunch of returning players. We lost a bunch but we also have a bunch coming back that have experienced already. I think we have a good shot again this year.”