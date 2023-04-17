Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), in collaboration with four area pharmacies and law enforcement agencies, will sponsor Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
This event is designed to provide community members with a safe environment to properly dispose of unused and expired prescription medications.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is the day’s national sponsor and says removing the unneeded medications from homes is “a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”
“DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths,” the agency posted on its social media. “While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.”
ASAP is a comprehensive substance abuse prevention and early intervention agency offering highly specialized prevention and early intervention services.
To engage with community members as well as encourage participation, ASAP is raffling a 50-inch flat screen television sponsored by the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists.
Those disposing of prescriptions can drive up, follow the proper disposal procedures and then be handed a raffle ticket. The winner will be revealed the following Monday on ASAP’s social media platforms.
The pharmacies participating are:
— Walgreen’s, 800 Quintard Avenue, Anniston
— Walgreen’s, 311 Pelham Road South, Jacksonville
— CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Quintard Avenue, Oxford
— Wright’s Drug Pharmacy, 900 Ross Street, Heflin.
More information is available by contacting ASAP by phone at (256) 831-4436 or by email at agencyabuse@gmail.com.