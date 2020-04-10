Prepare now for Sunday severe weather, forecasters say

Northeast Alabama may see severe weather Sunday afternoon through evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The service’s Calera station placed the region in an “enhanced” risk area, the third of five rankings of potential for severe weather, with a potential for large hail, straight-line winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes. Calhoun, Cleburne, and Talladega counties are included in the enhanced risk area, which covers much of eastern Alabama. The western half of St. Clair County, meanwhile, is in a “moderate” risk area, the second-highest risk on the scale, with much of the rest of the state.
According to Jason Holmes, a meteorologist at the station, a warm front from the Gulf of Mexico will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning, with a strong storm system expected to arrive around noon and maintain the risk of severe weather conditions until 1 a.m.
Holmes stressed that the choice between sheltering during a tornado warning — a signal that a tornado is in the area — and social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic should be clear: take shelter, even if it’s a public shelter.
“Obviously, protecting your health is important, but when faced with weather threats, that is the predominant threat they need to focus on,” Holmes said.
The same advice is listed on the ADPH website’s COVID-19 frequently asked questions page.
Myles Chamblee, an officer of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, echoed instructions to prioritize severe weather safety.
“The tornado would be the most immediate threat to life safety,” Chamblee said Friday morning. “We recommend people to bring their own face covering to wear if they go to a public shelter.”
Weighing when to head to shelter could be challenging. Sunday’s storms are expected to be fast, traveling “at interstate speed” at around 70 mph, Holmes said.
“If you need to drive to a shelter, you need to be there before warnings are issued,” Holmes said. “It’s going to be hard to outrun this.”
People should be sure to have a way to get weather alerts, Holmes said. That could be a weather radio, smartphone apps or the internet. Calhoun County residents can sign up for free text message alerts from the county EMA by texting CALHOUNEMA to 888-777, then responding “yes,” to join the free Nixle service.
Holmes said now is also a good time to make sure that emergency supplies are ready to go, including a first-aid kit, protective equipment like bicycle helmets to block debris and useful items like flashlights.
“People have time to think about it right now,” he said. “Any kind of protection you can provide to you and your family will make them safer.”