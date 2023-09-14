Prep volleyball: Trio of Alexandria standouts recognized by AHSAA

After helping lead Alexandria to a monster 21-3 record to start the season, three of the Valley Cubs' best were honored for impressive weeks.
Alexandria volleyball stars Devan White, Eryn Spradley and Kailey Dickerson were recognized by the AHSAA on Wednesday for their standout weeks.
Along with her 16 service aces, Dickerson racked up 86 kills and 62 digs during Alexandria's successful week. She totaled 24 kills, four aces, four blocks, 15 digs and two assists during the team's showing in Guntersville.
White was recognized for her 102 digs in 10 matches for the Valley Cubs during the teams' 7-3 span. Twenty five of the libero's digs came in the teams' strong showing at the Guntersville tourney.
Spradley During the team's quad match at Pleasant Valley, Spradley had a massive day as she racked up 35 kills, seven blocks, three service aces and made three digs.
Alexandria will travel to Lincoln on Thursday for a match at 4:30.