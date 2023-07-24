Prep volleyball: This week's local volleyball play date schedule

With local volleyball set to begin in a few short weeks, many teams in the area are preparing to get some preseason experience against local talent.
Here is this week's schedule of local volleyball play dates across the area.
Monday, July 24
Donoho, Oxford at Southside
Wednesday, July 26
Jacksonville, Oxford, Ohatchee, Wellborn in Gadsden State Community College play date at Gadsden City High School (24 teams, four courts), begins at 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 27
Donoho at Supreme Courts, Guntersville
Munford High School varsity play date (two courts)
- Oxford vs. Cleburne County, Munford vs. Sardis, 12:45 p.m.
- Weaver vs. Childersburg, Winterboro vs. Vincent, 1:25 p.m.
- Oxford vs. Sardis, Weaver vs. Munford, 2:05 p.m.
- Cleburne County vs. Vincent, Winterboro vs. Sardis, 2:45 p.m.
- Oxford vs. Munford, Childersburg vs. Vincent, 3:25 p.m.
- Weaver vs. Cleburne County, Childersburg vs. Winterboro, 4:05 p.m.
- Oxford vs. Winterboro, Childersburg vs. Sardis, 4:45 p.m.
- Weaver vs. Vincent, Munford vs. Cleburne County, 5:25 p.m.