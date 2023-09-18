Prep volleyball: Oxford finishes runner-up in Trussville

Oxford finished its Saturday as runner-up in Hewitt-Trussville’s Husky Challenge volleyball tournament.
The Yellow Jackets opened with pool wins over Parker of Birmingham 25-12, 25-16 and Pleasant Valley 25-16, 18-25, 15-12. A third pool match was canceled when the scheduled opponent withdrew from the tournament late.
In the Gold, or championship, bracket the Yellow Jackets defeated Carver 25-14, 25-14, Albert P. Brewer of Somerville 25-12, 25-18 and Pleasant Valley 16-25, 25-23, 15-11. Oxford then lost to Fort Payne in the championship match 25-14, 25-22.
For the day, Ava Thomas downed 43 kills and made two blocks. Jaslyn Montgomery recorded 39 kills and eight blocks. Mileah Prince finished with 21 kills and five blocks. Daelyn Bozeman added 17 kills. Setter Payton Brooks ended with 106 assists.
On defense, Jamea Gaston made 56 digs to lead Oxford. Kaelyn Crossley added 36 digs. Arilyn Pool had 17 digs.
Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley split its four matches in Saturday’s Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville. In pool play, the Raiders defeated Parker of Birmingham 25-11, 25-9 and lost to Oxford 25-16, 18-25, 15-12. Pleasant Valley’s third pool opponent withdrew from the tournament late.
In the quarterfinal round of the championship bracket, the Raiders beat Helena 25-12, 25-12.In the Gold bracket semifinal round, Pleasant Valley fell to Oxford 16-25, 25-22, 15-11.
For the four matches, four Raiders reached double figures in kills. Lily Henry topped the list with 39 kills. Allie Bryant had 19 kills, Ella Parris 15 kills, Madison Schwabe 13 kills and Maddie Schwabe 10 kills. Ellie Patterson added seven kills to the attack. Maddie Schwabe handed out 75 assists.
Henry served nine aces. Maddie Schwabe had five aces and Bryant served four aces. Madi Hay finished with two aces. Cailey Almaroad and Madison Schwabe each had one ace.
Madison Schwabe and Bryant led in digs with 37 and 35 respectively. Maddie Schwabe had 22 digs, Hay 20, Henry 18 and Parris 14. Parris led in blocks with six and added two block assists. Maddie Schwabe had five blocks and one block assist. Patterson contributed three blocks and two block assists while Henry had one block and three block assists.
Alexandria
At Saturday’s Hartselle tournament, Alexandria went 3-1.
The Valley Cubs opened with three straight pool-play victories. They defeated Central-Florence 25-15, 25-9; beat Madison County 25-12, 25-19 and finished pool action defeating Albertville 25-11, 25-18.
Junior outside hitter Eryn Spradley downed 27 kills made seven blocks and added seven digs. Senior Kailey Dickerson contributed 20 kills, five service aces and 12 digs. Junior Cassidy Hartsfield had seven kills, six blocks and three digs in the middle. Kaden Pritchett and Kirsten Heathcock added five kills and four kills respectively.
Front-row setter Sophie Martin contributed 24 assists and two kills. Back-row setter Christian Hess had 19 assists, five aces and 10 digs. Libero Devan White made 34 digs and served three aces. Ava Johnson added 22 digs and Charlee Parris had five digs.
In the first round of bracket, the Cubs drew host Hartselle. After winning the first game 25-14, they lost the next two games 25-19, 15-8. Dickerson and Spradley each had six kills against Hartselle. Heathcock made three kills, Hartsfield two and Pritchett two.
Johnson recorded nine digs and served a team0high two aces. White, Parris, Dickerson and Hess each made six digs. Martin had eight assists and Hess had five.
Munford
Munford rallied from an 0-2 start in pool play at Saturday’s Donoho Classic tournament to win its final two matches and capture the tournament’s Silver bracket championship.
The Lions opened with a 25-14, 25-17 loss to Spring Garden and a 17-25, 25-23, 15-10 loss to Isabella. Munford rebounded with a 25-16, 25-12 win over Glencoe and downed Westminster-Oak Mountain 25-21, 25-18.
Kaylyn Turner led the Lions in kills with 17 and added 17 digs. Mylie Stephens recorded 14 kills, eight aces and eight digs. Alys Mosley downed nine kills and made 17 digs. Lauryn Brewster had eight kills and three blocks. Breanna Hailes finished with six kills and eight digs.
Setter Kastin Lathem contributed 47 assists, six aces, four kills and 19 digs. Ashtyn Bishop made 44 digs and served three aces. Aubrey Lathem had five aces and two digs. Brooklyn Pressley made nine digs and served two aces. Raleigh Dew made three digs.