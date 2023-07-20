Prep volleyball: Donoho's Connell contributes for North in All-Star match

Donoho volleyball star Estella Connell represented the county well on Thursday as she played for the North volleyball team in the in the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.
Connell, who helped lead Donoho to a Class 2A state championship last season after leading the team in blocks, logged a kill and a block assist in the four-set match that saw the North fall 3-1.
"The game overall was a really fun experience for us," Connell said. "The practices were fun and the coaches were amazing. The game was a whole different experience for us. It was really fun."
After the North took the first set in a 25-13 win, the South took the next three to clinch the match.
Connell said taking the first set was her favorite part of the match.
"The first set, opening out with all the positive attitude and mindset we had," Connell said.
"It was definitely an amazing experience overall going together throughout the two practices and meeting all new faces," Connell said. "Nobody really knew anybody, so that was really unique getting to get to know each other personally and on the court, and then just also getting to know how each other play. But this game was really fun for all of us, it wasn't even about the score."
While Connell said she enjoyed her time with all of her North teammates, she said she developed a bond with Hazel Green libero Taylor Stewart as the two played a lot together during practices.
"We had a really good front row players, amazing backup players," Connell said. "We all got really close."