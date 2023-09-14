Prep volleyball: Alexandria undisputed No. 1 seed for county tournament

WHITE PLAINS — Not much time was needed at Wednesday’s seeding meeting for the upcoming Calhoun County volleyball tournament to decide on the top seed.
White Plains is the host school for this year’s county-wide events. When White Plains principal Andy Ward opened the floor for discussion on which school should be the No. 1 seed in volleyball, three coaches relied, “Alexandria,” in unison and a fourth followed with, “Undisputed.”
The matter was settled in less than a minute. Alexandria (21-3) has played in the championship game in each of the past six seasons. The Valley Cubs have won the two most recent Calhoun County tournament championships and four of the past five titles.
Alexandria head coach Whitney Welch downplayed the top seed as “just a number.”
“It’s just a seed, and at the end of the day we have to go and make it a reality. That will be on us to make sure we’re ready for that,” Welch said.
While Welch downplayed her team’s No. 1 seed, she didn’t downplay the significance of playing in and winning the championship game. Best available records indicate this will be the 51st annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament.
“It’s just become something that we really love and we’re excited about just in general every year," she said. "We love the county tournament. I think our county tournament in particular is very historic, just the tradition of it and having some really good teams and I think it’s still that. I think our girls know that and they love it and they really look forward to it ever year.”
This year’s annual tournament will open Oct. 7 with two rounds of play-in matches, four quarterfinal matches and the two semifinal matches at Wellborn High School. As has been the case for each of the past four championships, this season’s championship match will be played the following Monday, Oct. 9, at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“They love to play in it,” Welch said of her players’ reactions to playing in the big college arena. “I think it’s a good experience for them. The atmosphere is much like the regional or the state tournament so I think that’s big. … I’m glad JSU lets us do it. I hope they continue that.”
The coaches didn’t need much more time to name Oxford (19-5) No. 2 and last year’s runner-up Ohatchee (17-6) No. 3.
There was some discussion — have you played head-to-head, whom have you beaten, who has beaten you — attempting to decide between Donoho, Pleasant Valley and Wellborn for the No. 4 seed. Pleasant Valley (9-8) emerged as No. 4 on strength of schedule. Donoho (12-5) is No. 5 and Wellborn 12-4) No. 6.
The No. 7 seed went to Jacksonville (9-15) and Faith Christian (12-9) is the No. 8 seed. Weaver (7-12) is No. 9, White Plains (7-15) No. 10, Piedmont (2-10) No. 11, Saks (4-6) No. 12 and Jacksonville Christian (3-6) No. 13. It all took less than 30 minutes.