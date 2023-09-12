Prep volleyball: Alexandria plays 16 hours of volleyball in Guntersville tourney

Playing at the Supreme Courts volleyball tournament in Guntersville on Saturday became a 16-hour marathon day for Alexandria.
The Valley Cubs extended their season-opening winning streak to 15 games with a 25-10, 25-21 win over Cullman before losing to Franklin (Tenn.) 20-25, 25-11, 15-9 and Class 7A Bob Jones 25-16, 25-20.
In the three pool matches, Eryn Spradley had 28 kills, four digs, two blocks and one service ace. Kailey Dickerson recorded 24 kills, four aces, four blocks, 15 digs and two assists. Cassidy Hartsfield followed with seven kills, five blocks and four digs.
Kaden Pritchett downed four kills, blocked three shots and made five digs. Kirsten Heathcock added three kills and three blocks. McKinley Cooper had two kills.
Back-row setter Christian Hess had 23 assists, seven digs and one ace. Front-row setter Sophie Martin recorded 29 assists, two kills, four digs and one block.
Libero Devan White made 25 digs. Ava Johnson had 14 digs. She and White each served one ace. Charlee Parris added 11 digs.
Before beginning championship bracket play, the Valley Cubs played a crossover game against Guntersville and won 25-19, 25-22. Dickerson had 12 kills and 11 digs against the Wildcats. Spradley downed eight kills, Hartsfield three, Heathcock two and Johnson two. White had 13 digs and Johnson added eight digs. Hess set for 12 assists and Martin had 10 assists. Hess led I aces with three and Johnson served two aces.
In the championship bracket, Alexandria opened with a 25-17, 25-12 win over Sylacauga. The Cubs then defeated Fort Payne 25-17, 25-20. DeSoto Central (Miss.) eliminated Alexandria 21-25, 25-20, 15-13.
In the three bracket matches, Spradley had 29 kills, Dickerson 24, Hartsfield 17, Martin six, Heathcock four, Cooper four and Johnson three. Dickerson served seven aces, Hess fourWhite three and Cooper two.
Hess made 28 assists, Martin 23 and White seven. White finished with 29 digs, Johnson 29, Parris 15, Hess 14 and Dickerson 14. Hartsfield and Spradley each had four blocks.