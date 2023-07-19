 Skip to main content
Prep track: Munford's Frank finishes third in North-South cross country race

Dakota Frank

Munford's Dakota Frank finished third in the North-South boys' cross county race on Tuesday at the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.

 Bob Crisp, The Daily Home

Munford's Dakota Frank finished as one of the top athletes for the North boys' cross country team on Tuesday at the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.

Frank finished third in the field of 19 racers with a time of 15:41.11 to help the North defeat the South.

His finish was second among North athletes, finishing behind Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth, who won MVP.

Southside's Kim Nails coached the North boys cross country team.

The North now leads the series over the South in both boys and girls cross country with a record of 4-2.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.