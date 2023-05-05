Prep track and field: Ohatchee's Crook, White Plains' Conn win pair of state titles

Editor's note: More track and field results will be added to this story during the state meet.
Ohatchee's Jorda Crook has one more athletic feat to accomplish before she graduates: the state outdoor track and field meet.
Crook, who earned all-state honors in basketball and volleyball, showed her versatility even more by winning the Class 3A javelin event (129 feet, 3 inches) and the 3A high jump (5-04) on Friday in Cullman. Crook won the javelin last year as well.
Crook also finished second Friday to Susan Moore’s own multi-talented senior Cali Smallwood in the 3A shot put competition. Smallwood won with a toss of 36-10 and Crook’s best was 35-07.
Both girls were all-state basketball players and Crook, who is heading to college top play volleyball, played in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star volleyball match last summer. Her career high in basketball was 61 points in a game, and Smallwood, who led her school’s basketball team to the Class 3A state finals in 2022 and the semifinals in 2023, had a career high 37 points in a single game.
Each girls set became their schools’ all-time leading scorers in basketball.
As a result, Ohatchee led the girls’ standings after the first day of competition. The Indians totaled 33 points to lead Houston Academy (27) by five points. Tied for third place were Indian Springs and Altamont with 22 points each. A big reason was Crook, who captured 28 points herself.
Crook was one of two from Calhoun County who took a pair of state championships Friday.
Competing in the 4A girls meet in Gulf Shores, White Plains' Maddyn Conn won the 1,600 meters at 5:10.16 and the 3,200 meters in 11:23.89.
She helped the Wildcats (28) to third place in the team standings, trailing Bayside Academy (48.5) and Brooks (32.5).
Ohatchee's boys track and field is not slouch, either. Ohatchee's Chris Ferguson won the 3A boys pole vault by clearing 13-06. He helped the boys’ squad earn 30.5 points Friday to move into first place. Vinemont had 30, Trinity Presbyterian was third with 25.
In the 1A girls high jump, Donoho's Estella Connell cleared a height of 5-02 to take first place and a state championship.
In 1A boys, Faith Christian's Brady Whitworth won the 400-meter dash in 51.53 seconds, while the Lions' 4x800 relay team crossed the finish line first.
Winterboro's Brandon Hunter won the 1A boys triple jump at 40-11.5.
In 5A boys, Sylacauga's Bryant Waters was first in the javelin at 174-08.
Faith Christian (27 points) is third in the team standings behind Marion County (42.5) and Addison (38). Winterboro (25.5) is fourth.