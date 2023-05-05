Prep track and field: Anniston boys go back-to-back, more results from state meets

The Class 4A boys’ track championship is staying in Anniston.
The Bulldogs secured back-to-back championships in the Class 4A state meet at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, led by two top-two finishers in the triple jump and Jayden Lewis’ performance on the track.
Malachi Taylor won the triple jump, posting a 44-03.75 distance. Javen Croft finished second behind Taylor, which gave Anniston 18 of its 71 points.
Taylor also finished fourth in the long jump, while Croft finished fifth in the high jump.
Lewis won both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, finishing with a time of 10.72 seconds in the 100 and 21.89 seconds in the 200. Each first-place finish gave Anniston 10 points.
Jaylon Cunningham finished eighth in the 100 to give Anniston a point.
Keddrick Jordan finished second in the 400-meter dash to give Anniston eight points.
Anniston’s relay team won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8 minutes, 17.29 seconds. The Bulldogs finished fifth in the 4x100 with a 44.32-second finish.
Tyrone Wysinger finished eighth in the shot put.
Anniston’s girls finished in 16th in class 4A, with the relay team finishing first in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.25 seconds.
Liberty Lewis finished fifth in the 400-meter dash, while Christiyuna Reed finished seventh in the 200.
ALEXANDRIA
Danashia Woods finished fourth in the discus and Tyasha Hunt finished eighth to give six of its 18.5 points in the Class 5A girls’ track meet.
Jordyn Walker placed fourth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump.
Anna Beth Stewart placed fifth in the high jump and Mariah Munford finished fifth in the shot put.
DONOHO
Estella Connell won the high jump to lead Donoho’s girls to an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A state meet in Cullman.
Connell posted a 5 foot, 2 inch jump to earn 10 points for the Falcons. She also finished third in the long jump to total 16 of Donoho’s 23 points.
Rory Parks placed fifth in the pole vault and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Donoho’s boys placed 13th backed by Riley Goodson’s eight points.
Goodson placed third in the 3200-meter run and seventh in the 1600.
Donoho’s boys relay team finished seventh in the 4x800 and Ethan Crawford finished eighth in the 400-meter dash.
FAITH CHRISTIAN
Faith Christian had plenty of names to score points as the boys team finished fifth in the Class 1A meet at Cullman.
Brady Whitworth won the 400-meter dash with a 51.53-second finish, also placing third in the 200 and sixth in the 100.
Whitworth also placed eighth in the triple jump.
Carson Limbaugh won the 3200-meter run, while fellow Faith Christian athlete Eli Mitchell finished second behind him.
Limbaugh also placed third in the 1600.
Tyler Bell posted an eighth-place finish in the 800.
Faith Christian’s relay teams earned points in every relay event, with the team winning the 4x800 relay with a time of 9 minutes, 6.37 seconds.
The relay teams also finished third in both the 4x400 and 4x100.
JACKSONVILLE
Ky’Dric Fisher posted a fourth-place finish in the triple jump and a fifth-place finish in the long jump to score nine of Jacksonville’s 20 points in the Class 4A state track meet.
Jacksonville’s boys relay teams finished fourth in the 4x400 and sixth in the 4x800.
Ronnie Matthews earned three more points for Jacksonville with a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash.
OHATCHEE
Jorda Crook racked up 28 of Ohatchee’s 37 points and won two events to lead Ohatchee’s girls to a sixth-place finish in the Class 3A state meet at Cullman.
Crook won the high jump with a 5 foot, 4 inch jump and javelin throw with a 129 foot, 3 inch throw.
She also posted a second place finish in the shot put.
Mia Waters finished fourth in the javelin throw while Coalie Easterwood finished fifth in the girls’ pole vault.
Ohatchee’s boys had three top-five finishers in the pole vault to secure an eighth-place finish in the Class 3A state meet.
Chris Ferguson finished first and posted a finish of 13 and a half feet, while Ethan Wiggins and Colby Hester finished third and fifth-respectively.
Ohatchee had two top-four finishers in the boys’ discus throw, with Lucas Vinson finishing third and Tyler Waters finishing fourth.
OXFORD
Oxford’s boys tied with two other teams for a seventh-place finish in the Class 6A state track championship.
The Yellow Jacket relay team finished second in the 4x100 relay with a 42.38-second finish. Oxford also finished eighth in the 4x800 relay.
Noah George finished fourth in the 3200-meter run and sixth in the 1600.
Darrell Gooden finished third in the javelin and DeAndre Archie had a seventh-place finish in the triple jump.
Chachi Whitfield placed third in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles events in Class 6A girls. Whitfield also finished sixth in the high jump.
Katie Keur finished fifth in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600 to give Oxford seven points.
Gabrielle Lindsey finished seventh in the pole vault.
PIEDMONT
Piedmont’s two top-three finishers in the pole vault led the Bulldogs’ girls in the Class 3A state track meet in Cullman.
Lexi Ray finished second while Ashllyn Adderhold finished third.
Adderhold also finished seventh in the pole vault.
Claudia Dempsey finished seventh in the 400-meter dash and eighth in the 800-meter run.
Ish Bethel scored 18 of Piedmont’s boys’ 22 points.
Bethel won the high jump with a 6 feet, 4 inch finish and placed second in the triple jump.
Piedmont’s boys relay team placed fifth in the 4x800-meter relay.
PLEASANT VALLEY
Ella Parris won the 300-meter hurdles and led Pleasant Valley girls to a 10th-place finish with 19 of the Raiders’ 24 points in the Class 2A meet at Cullman.
Parris won the 300-meter hurdles with a 48.12-second finish. She also finished third in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Victoria Turner placed fifth in the girls shot put to earn Pleasant Valley five points.
Zeke Curvin finished sixth in the boys’ discus throw, while Clark Hill finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Pleasant Valley boys’ relay team finished sixth in the 4x800 relay.
SAKS
Marrio Curry posted an eighth-place finish in the boys’ 400-meter dash.
WEAVER
Weaver’s three top-five finishers in the 110-meter hurdles led the Bearcats’ boys to a sixth-place finish in the Class 3A state meet.
Keshawn Allen won the event with a 15.26-second finish. DJ Marbury finished third and Harper Williams finished fifth. The trio combined for 20 of Weaver’s 35 points.
Williams finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Kaden Gooden finished fourth.
Weaver’s relay team finished seventh in the 4x100 with a 45.12-second time.
Layla Carter finished fifth in the girls’ long jump and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
WELLBORN
Grayson Johnson placed seventh in the boys’ javelin throw.
WHITE PLAINS
Maddyn Conn posted two first-place finishes and finished fifth in another to earn 25 of White Plains’ 35 points in the Class 4A state meet.
Conn, who led the Wildcats to a fifth-place team finish, won the 1600 with a 5:10.16 finish and the 3200 with a 11:23.89 finish.
The sophomore also posted a fourth-place finish in the 800, while White Plains’ Abbie Dickeson finished seventh in the same event.
White Plains girls’ relay team finished second in the 4x800-meter relay.
Brandon Hahm scored eight points for White Plains’ boys with a third-place finish in the discus throw and a seventh-place finish in the shot put.