Prep softball: Wortham, Bunt shine for North team in All-Star series

Despite the North dropping the series to the South, Randolph County's Brantlee Wortham and Glencoe's Abigail Bunt shined for the North team on Wednesday at the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.
Game 1 ended in a 3-3 tie, while the South took Game 2 in a 6-5 win after scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Wortham stole the show in Game 1 of the contest as she led the game with two hits as she played both second base and left field in the series.
In the top of the second, she laid down a bunt single that scored two runners and advanced her to third after errors by the South defense. She also singled to right center to score Hartselle’s Emile Godfrey in the top of the sixth. She also scored a run in Game 2 of the two-game series.
Bunt, who played both designated hitter and catcher, helped the North make an attempt at a late-game comeback after reaching on the fielder's choice to second base to score Madison County's Gracyn Spicer. She also reached base after being hit by a pitch.
The North still leads the overall series over the South with a record of 29-23-5.