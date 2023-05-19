Prep softball: 'What a ride': Oxford's season ends in state tourney

OXFORD — Oxford’s softball season came to an end Friday morning with a 15-4 loss to defending Class 6A state champion Athens.
Although the Yellow Jackets finished at 30-13, they finished tied for fifth in their first trip to the state tournament since 2016. That year the Jackets were state runners-up. Oxford also claimed first in the East Regional this season.
“What an incredible ride,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “From a year ago, we turned our whole program around. We had 11 kids that started on our varsity in January, and we had two seniors step up and do everything they could do. We had grit.
“We had four or five kids with injuries tonight. They played, they did everything they physically could do. I mean, this heart and this soul, they never quit.”
Junior Berkeley Mooney got the start in the pitching circle for Oxford even though she was dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Mooney did not complete an inning, giving up three runs on four hits, and walking one.
“I’m hoping we get back here next year, for sure,” Mooney said. “I feel like we really proved ourselves because I feel like no one ever thought we’d make it out of regionals. Even to make it to regionals was a big thing for us, that we even came in first, I was really proud of us. It means a lot.”
Kaelyn Crossley pitched the longest period of time for the Yellow Jackets, working 2⅔ innings. Raina Zachery pitched two-thirds of an inning, while Jayla Jackson threw for an inning.
Emma Tims-Becerra led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Justice Woods didn't have an official at-bat, but she walked three times. Adajiah Wilson was 1-for-2 with one walk.
Oxford was on the verge of being run-ruled in the top of the fifth as they trailed Athens 13-3. Ashlyn Burns ripped a single to left field that scored Reagan Sanders to make it a 13-4 game heading to the home half of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Athens’ Payton Matherne singled to left to add the base runner that would clinch the win if she scored. Kristin Kidd brought Matherne in a big way. Kidd hit a booming game-ending home run over the center field fence to end the game at 15-4.
“Everyone of these players on this team is going to be a successful young lady,” McKibbin said. “They’re going to do great things in life. We’ll be back, we’ll be back.”