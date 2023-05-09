Prep softball: Weaver's standout season ends with regional loss to Hokes Bluff

ALBERTVILLE — Weaver coach Gary Atchley tried his best to hold back his emotions after Weaver’s final game.
He did well, until Madison Atchley embraced him after his final postgame speech of Weaver’s season.
After an embrace from his daughter, he couldn’t help but show his feelings.
“We picked a bad day to not play well,” Atchley said, still choked up. “What hurts is that I won’t get to coach these girls no more.”
Weaver saw its storybook season come to a close with a 15-3 loss to Hokes Bluff in the east regional on Tuesday.
Athley, who coached Weaver to its first regional since 2017 and second in program history, almost immediately told his team that he took full responsibility for the loss and to not hold it against themselves.
Many members of the team immediately, and selflessly, disagreed with their coach.
“We’re going to look at it all summer, so we’ll be better,” Atchley said. “I’ll coach better and we’ll play better next year.”
Weaver will be graduating two seniors this year: key contributor Kinley Marvasty and Atchley, the daughter of the Bearcats’ coach.
“My daughter, this is it man,” Atchley said.
Both Kinley Marvasty and Peyton Marvasty finished the game with an RBI. The two, along with Kynlee Fulmer and McKennah Homesly, finished with the team’s four combined hits.
With Weaver’s core group expected to all return for another season with the Bearcats, their coach said he will continue to improve so his team can make an even deeper regional run next season.
“The goal all year is to get here, and we did,” Atchley said. “I think maybe these girls and I will be hungry, we’ve got everybody back but two, so the expectation next year is to come back and try to get out of regionals.”