Prep softball: Vipers' playoff bullpen features White Plains softball star

OXFORD — While there are always plenty of familiar faces out to watch the Smash It Sports Vipers at Choccolocco Park, Callie Richardson does her best to go to as many games as she can.
In the Vipers' playoff doubleheader, the White Plains softball star found herself in one of the best seats possible: the Vipers' bullpen.
On Thursday night, Richardson served as the bullpen catcher for the Smash It Sports Vipers as the team split its first-round playoff doubleheader with the Texas Smoke.
“I had so much fun,” Richardson said. “They're not cocky at all, and they really make you fit in even though you're a high school player and it's amazing.”
Richardson caught for Vipers pitchers Ashley Rogers, Amber Fiser and Sierra Hyland in Oxford.
Rogers pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters, while Fiser took a no-hitter into the fifth inning in Game 2.
“It was so much fun. I love catching them,” Richardson said. “It gives me lots of work, and they spin the ball and it moves so well.”
Richardson said that one of her friends is a sponsor of the team and told the management that she was a good fit to be a bullpen catcher.
“She told them about me and so they're like, ‘well, we need a bullpen catcher,’” Richardson said. “So, it was perfect.”
When looking at her performance with the Wildcats from last season, there's no question she had the talent to fit in.
As one of the state's top utility players, Richardson finished last season with a .500 batting average and 1.198 slugging percentage, which ranked fifth in the state of Alabama and second in AHSAA Class 4A. She also finished with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.
She was a first-team honoree on The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A all-county softball team and a second-team honoree on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.
Richardson said that during her night with the Vipers dugout, she immediately noticed how positive the players in the dugout were. She added that she hopes to apply some of that positivity into her game at White Plains.
“When I wasn't catching, I was talking to the coaches and players. We were cutting up about stuff,” Richardson said. “I was basically right beside the dugout chatting with everybody. It was so cool and a fun experience.”
While the Vipers' season will come to a close this weekend, Richardson said that she's happy that softball is getting the recognition it deserves in Calhoun County.
“I’m glad they're starting to get more softball going pro,” Richardson said. “There's a lot of places that just don't care about it. I’m happy they’re starting to pick up on it.”