Prep softball: Spring Garden's Jarrett thriving when the stakes are high

ALBERTVILLE — Playing with big implications can drastically change a player's performance playing their respective sport.
Some get nervous and fail to perform, while others embrace the moment and step up to the tall task at hand.
In Spring Garden catcher Maggie Jarrett’s case, her stat line in the East Regional so far speaks for itself.
“Coming here last year and playing how we did, we played good last year, it’s coming back,” Jarrett said. “Continuing that feels good.”
Jarrett went 5-for-7 and totaled six RBIs in Spring Garden’s two East Regional games on Tuesday.
She also drew a walk in each game.
Despite the slump she’s been in, the catcher said that she’s feeling rejuvenated after being back in Albertville with a shot at a state tournament appearance on the line.
“I’ve been kind of in a little hitting slump, but coming here, having my team have my back is a good feeling,” Jarrett said.
Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said that part of Jarrett’s success at the plate has been due to her buying into the idea of getting on base from putting the ball in play.
“She's come up with some big hits,” Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said. “She's been struggling at the plate, but we've been talking about just, you know, not always looking for the long ball, just putting in play and doing your part. She's really bought into that I think today and did a good job for us.”
Jarrett said that another part of her success is her mindset of being expected to lead as one of Spring Garden’s leaders.
“Last year, we had some big hitters come up,” Jarrett said. “This year, I just feel like I got to be more of a player on hitting at the plate.”
Added Jarrett: “We have a new team and all, so kind of different mindset. When you're a veteran on the team, you’ve got to step up. It’s like I would think at practice. When we're struggling, you’ve got to step up, do your part. Don't be selfish, be a team player, and that's very big.”
After Spring Garden’s two wins, the team will head to the winner’s bracket championship of the East Regional on Wednesday and face off against Skyline, who ranked first in Class 1A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in the final poll.
As the team begins preparations, Jarrett wore her confidence all over her face as she shared her thoughts on the matchup.
“Good. Ready. We got 'em,” she said with a confident smile.