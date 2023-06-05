Prep softball: Smith helps lead Piedmont back to state tournament

Anyone who’s been to a Piedmont softball game knows Savannah Smith’s dugout bark speaks for itself.
“I figured out I can do it my freshman year, and since we’re the Bulldogs, everybody kind of liked that, so I never stopped doing it,” Smith said during the Calhoun County softball tournament. “My freshman year, we were all goofing around and I actually did it and they were like ‘woah, Savannah, that was pretty good,’ and I was like, ‘Really?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, you should do that more often.’ Whatever works.”
Along with her dugout rowdiness, Smith gave the Bulldogs dominance and consistency both at the plate and in the circle as they made it back to the state tournament.
After providing Piedmont with another standout season, Smith has been named The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County softball player of the year.
“It's never really been about awards to me or anything, I just tried to be the best player version of myself I can be for my team,” Smith said. “Awards are great and all, but it's never really been about that. The girls on the team have always been my driving motivation, and I feel like it's never been about one person wanting to be successful for their sake.”
In her 107 ⅔ innings pitched, Smith posted a 1.43 ERA and struck out 146 batters. She threw nine shutouts and one no-hitter this season, totaling a 14-5 record in the circle.
Offensively, Smith batted .458 and led the Bulldogs in almost every major category, including batting average (.458) hits (71), home runs (6) and on-base percentage (.525).
Smith said that one of the reasons for her success this season was the energy created from the dugout.
During the Bulldogs’ trip to Tennessee’s Hixon High School for a tournament, she said that the players understood how important it was to be rowdy in the dugout to support their teammates.
“We’ve made it a point to focus on having a lot of energy,” Smith said. “Whether we were in the field, in the dugout, or at practice, somebody else is always cheering somebody else on. I definitely think that us having a lot of energy and being turned into the game has led us to success.”
One of the team’s strong showings of energy was during the Calhoun County tournament, in which the Bulldogs downed White Plains twice to claim the title.
Smith said that it was her favorite part of the season.
“It was something we’d never done before,” Smith said. “That night, we did have a lot of energy. We’d never played like that before and it showed what all we could do if we worked together and really played as a team.”
Smith said that many moments throughout the year made her more and more thankful for her teammates and the game.
One of those things came while she was watching college softball, with an interview from Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts making her reflect on her time with her teammates this season.
“In one of them, she said, 'win, lose or draw, I've already won,’” Smith said. “I just thought about how much I can relate to that, because this program and the girls are so special to me and there's really no place I'd rather be. I’m extremely grateful and I thank God every day for the many blessings he’s given me. These girls are so special to me.”
Another was simply being able to pitch the entire season.
After battling an injury last season that kept her out of the circle for some of Piedmont’s games, Smith said being able to come back and pitch for the entire postseason made it feel even more special this time around.
“It was hard not feeling like I was able to help out pitching wise,” Smith said. “Working to get back this year, it was truly special. The other pitchers are my best friends, being able to help them out and getting to help get us to the state tournament again was an amazing feeling.”
Smith also said that it was fun to pitch and play in a strong defense this season.
“It’s a blessing to have a defense like we do,” Smith said. “At practice, we focus on defense a lot, we probably do infield for over 30 minutes. Having that kind of defense when you’re pitching is amazing, I really have no worries when I’m playing.”
As Smith heads into her senior year with the Bulldogs, she said that she’s confident in the team’s group next season, which includes plenty of key contributors and familiar faces from this past season.
“We’ve all played together ever since we were little so we all know each other very well,” Smith said. “Coming back next season, I don’t feel like it should be a problem for us, I feel like we should get to where we were this year and possibly even further.”