Prep softball: Randolph County's Wortham, Glencoe's Bunt named to North-South softball squad

Randolph County's Brantlee Wortham and Glencoe's Abigail Bunt were selected to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star softball competition, the AHSAA announced on Monday.
Wortham, a UAB commit and Bunt, a UTC commit, will both play for the North team.
Two teams with 18 members apiece were selected, with the teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors, according to a release from the AHSAA.
The North-South teams will play on Wednesday, July 19 at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park as part of the All-Star Week hosted by the AHSADCA, which operates under the AHSAA. The week runs from July 17 to 22.
The North team won both games in 2022 by scores of 6-3 and 10-5 and lead the all-time series 29-23-3.