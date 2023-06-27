Prep softball: Randolph County softball star shines on international stage

While many in Alabama know of Brantlee Wortham’s softball talents, the Randolph County slugger has also developed a reputation of being a force at the international level.
Wortham played for Team USA 16U in the Triple Crown International Challenge in Colorado for a second season, helping lead her team to a silver medal in the tournament after picking up the bronze last season.
“It was great competition and I got to meet new people,” Wortham said. “It was cool getting to play different countries and getting to learn different things about everybody I played.”
Wortham, who was named a first-team all-state infielder in Class 3A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association this season, said that the atmosphere in Colorado provided her with plenty of opportunities to loosen up and have fun.
“I learned to let loose and play the game I love,” Wortham said. “It let me do different stuff, like bring the flags out and noisemakers, and it just shows you a different side of softball and lets you be loose and play the game you love.”
Along with joining her teammates in celebrations and having fun, Wortham gave her teammates plenty of reasons to celebrate from her play on the field.
Her time representing her team was highlighted by a grand slam, which Wortham said was her favorite memory of her time in Colorado.
She also said that it was her first grand slam of her softball career.
“I didn’t know I hit it at first, so I was sprinting out of the box,” the UAB softball commit said. “All of a sudden, I see it went over the fence and I was like, ‘dang, I just hit my first grand slam.’”
After playing her first year with the team last season and winning a bronze medal, Wortham said that the competition in Colorado this season was much stronger.
“It has definitely developed since the first year,” Wortham said. “I believe the competition this year was more high-end than last year. I think it’s going to get me ready for the tournament I have this coming up week.”
In the tournament, Wortham said that there was plenty of spirit coming from the stands, with fans in attendance cheering with noisemakers and country flags.
She compared it to the Savannah Bananas baseball team based out of Savannah, Georgia, with the atmosphere much more upbeat and rowdy than typical softball tournaments.
“In these games, you get to have noise makers, you get to have music and you really get to represent your state,” Wortham said. “You don’t get to experience that at a regular tournament.”
She also said that she planned to bring some of that spirit back to Randolph County.
“When we played Mexico, their fans were top-notch,” Wortham said. “They wanted to represent their country and they wanted to make sure their players knew they had their backs. They were loud the whole game, they would come out of the dugout with flags and show that they were proud of their country.”
Wortham said that many on her team were from California, with her being the only player in the tournament from the state of Alabama.
She added that many of her teammates asked about her southern accent.
“I got to meet some really great people, I was the only one from Alabama on my team,” Wortham said. “There was a couple from Florida, there was a couple from California and I really got to meet each one of them and made really great friends. It’s just memories that will last me for forever.”