Prep softball: Players to follow for each Calhoun County regional team

Calhoun County softball is some of the best it’s ever been.
The county is set to send seven teams to Sand Mountain Park to play in the east regional from Tuesday through Thursday.
While there are many reasons for each team’s success, some players have proven to be leaders throughout the season. Many also showcased breakout performances in their team’s respective area tournament.
Here’s a look at some players to look out for as seven Calhoun County teams make the trip to Albertville for their chance to head to the state tournament.
ALEXANDRIA: Pressley Slaton’s abilities in the circle and at the plate.
The Los Angeles Angels have Shohei Ohtani, Alexandria has Pressley Slaton.
In her 10 innings in the circle to clinch the Class 5A, Area 10 championship, Slaton allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out 11. She didn’t walk a batter.
At the plate, she went 4-for-6 and racked up seven RBIs. She also hit a home run to left field and a double in the first game of the area tournament.
Slaton has been a strong two-way player for the Valley Cubs all season and is a big reason Alexandria is back at regionals.
JACKSONVILLE: Pitcher Carli Fritts’ run of success.
Fritts started the first three games of Jacksonville’s playoff-clinching run in the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament.
In Jacksonville’s first game against Cleburne County, she pitched a seven-inning shutout as she allowed three hits and four walks while striking out twelve.
After her next two games in the circle, the freshman totaled 23 strikeouts in her 18 innings pitched and finished with a 1.56 ERA in the tournament.
She also hit a two-run home run against Cleburne County as the Golden Eagles clinched the playoffs.
Fritts has been a tremendous part of Jacksonville’s success and will look to continue her strong play as the Golden Eagles play in their first regional since 2001.
OXFORD: Reagan Sanders’ ability to get on base.
Oxford has solid players up and down their lineup, with Kaelyn Crossley, Reagan Sanders, Kenlee Rodgers all making the Class 6A, Area 12 all-tournament team.
In the tournament, Sanders proved to be a pesky player at the plate for opposing pitchers.
She finished nearly perfect at the plate in the tournament, finishing 6-for-7 with three RBIs and three runs.
She also drew four walks in the tournament and was hit by a pitch once, good for a tournament on-base percentage of 0.9167.
If she continues to get on base and Oxford’s sluggers continue to hit home runs, the Yellow Jackets could make some noise in Albertville.
PIEDMONT: Savannah Smith’s recent dominance.
Savannah Smith has been a mainstay in Piedmont’s lineup this season, and there’s a reason why.
The reigning Class 1A-3A county player of the year pitched five-no hit innings and struck out 13 of her 17 batters faced in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament championship.
Along with her dominance in the circle, she went 6-for-9 with three doubles, two triples, three runs and six RBIs at the plate.
While Smith has been one of the leaders as of late, Piedmont has hitters up and down their lineup and has showcased plenty of defensive highlights. Be on the lookout for the Bulldogs in Albertville.
PLEASANT VALLEY: Slugger Rebekah Gannaway’s playoff heroics.
Not only did Gannaway walk off Pleasant Valley to keep the Raiders’ area championship hopes alive, but she hit two home runs in a 15-13 slugfest that won the team a Class 2A, Area 9 championship.
Gannaway finished the area tournament 4-for-6 with six RBIs, four of those coming from her two homers. She also walked three times in the area championship game and logged a team-high eight total bases.
If Gannaway continues her dominance in the playoffs and the rest of the team follows suit, the Raiders could make a deep run at Sand Mountain Park.
WEAVER: Pitcher Kynlee Fulmer’s command in the circle.
After Fulmer’s performance in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament, Weaver coach Gary Atchley made it pretty clear how big her contributions are to the team.
“We live and die by her,” he said.
Fulmer pitched three games for Weaver in the tournament, with the Bearcats winning the last two she pitched.
In her complete game performance to clinch Weaver a playoff berth, she allowed six hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out none.
Across the tournament, she struck out 25 batters in 20 innings.
Expect Fulmer to continue to have a big role for Weaver as the team plays in its second regional in school history.
WHITE PLAINS: A 1-2 punch of Callie Richardson and Leighton Arnold.
Richardson and Arnold, who typically hit third and fourth in the lineup, have been huge contributors at the plate for White Plains.
Richardson went 6-for-9 with three RBIs and four runs scored in White Plains’ area tournament win, while Arnold went 3-for-7 with five runs and six RBIs.
Five of her RBIs came from a two-homer day in White Plains’ area-clinching victory over Jacksonville.
Four of Richardson’s six hits were for extra bases in the area tournament as she won Class 4A, Area 10 tournament MVP.
This duo has been dangerous at the plate all season for White Plains. Look for Arnold and Richardson’s hot hitting to continue in Albertville.