Prep softball: Players and trends to follow for each local team in state tournament

After all the dust settled at the East Regional, five local teams emerged to be among the 14 teams that claimed east qualifier spots in the state tournament.
The teams, Oxford, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden and White Plains, will prepare to play on the biggest stage as the teams play from Monday through Saturday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
While the teams are all loaded with talent, there are some players that have caught the eyes of many during the playoffs.
Here’s a closer look at some players and trends to keep an eye on as five local teams head to the state softball tournament for a chance to hoist a state championship trophy.
Oxford: Ashlyn Burns’ command in the leadoff spot.
If there’s one thing learned from the East Regional, it’s that Ashlyn Burns can hit triples.
Burns, a junior, finished 3-for-7 in the Yellow Jackets’ three games at Sand Mountain Park, with all three being triples. She racked up five runs, two RBIs and walked four times in Oxford’s three wins.
Her nine total bases also led the team during that span.
Along with her barrage of triples, she also showcased her ability to get on base.
She posted a 0.6364 on-base percentage in the East Regional, continuing her plate discipline displayed all season for Oxford .
As Burns looks to continue her success with the Yellow Jackets in the leadoff spot, look for her to continue to get into scoring position at Choccolocco Park in the state tournament.
Piedmont: The Bulldogs’ talented trio of pitchers.
While the Bulldogs’ bats have come alive in the playoffs, Piedmont’s pitchers have been what sets the team apart.
In Piedmont’s seven games in the month of May, a pitching staff that consists of Savannah Smith, Emma Grace Todd and Carson Young have earned just three runs.
Only two walks have been issued during that span, with the trio combining for 44 strikeouts in its 38 innings pitched (1.15 strikeouts per inning, 8.10 strikeouts per seven innings).
Two no-hitters have also been thrown during that time, one by Young against Saks and the second by Smith against Weaver. Both no-hit games lasted five innings.
Piedmont has three well-rounded pitchers who all shine in their respective roles. If the trio continues its dominant ways, the Bulldogs will be set up for success.
Pleasant Valley: A strong duo of Lily Henry and Haylie Lee.
Not many teams can rely on two of their pitchers to perform when the stakes are high.
In Pleasant Valley’s case, the Raiders’ pair of pitchers have put on a show both in the circle and at the plate.
In Pleasant Valley’s state-clinching victory against Pisgah, Lily Henry pitched a full seven innings while going 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate.
In her three games at the plate, she went 6-for-12 within five RBIs and five runs.
She also appeared in the circle for all three games in Albertville, pitching 12 and a third of Pleasant Valley’s 21 innings.
The other eight and two thirds innings were pitched by Haylie Lee, who also showcased her versatility in the circle and at the plate in Albertville.
She went 5-for-12 with an RBI and two runs at either pitcher or center fielder.
Her best performance in the circle came against Pleasant Valley’s semifinal game against West End, where she pitched the final six innings and allowed one earned run while striking out two.
She also walked just one batter in her appearances at Sand Mountain Park.
The duo’s abilities at the plate and in the circle have been key for Pleasant Valley. Expect Henry and Lee to continue their runs of excellence in Oxford.
Spring Garden: Maggie Jarrett’s playoff heroics.
If there was an MVP awarded during the East Regional in Albertville, Maggie Jarrett would have a strong case for it.
The sophomore catcher finished at the East Regional batting 7-for-13 (.583 average) with seven RBIs, which included a walk-off RBI double that would clinch a state tournament spot for Spring Garden.
“I’ve been kind of in a little hitting slump, but coming here, having my team have my back is a good feeling,” Jarrett said after Spring Garden’s win over Ragland on Tuesday.
Along with her excellence at the plate, she’s been a force for the Panthers behind the dish and a leader on a young Spring Garden team.
As Spring Garden makes its return to the state tournament, Jarrett’s high level of play will be a key asset for the Panthers.
White Plains: Callie Richardson’s flaming-hot bat.
Of all the players headed to Oxford for the state tournament, the hottest bat might belong to White Plains slugger Callie Richardson.
The infielder dominated at the plate in Albertville, going 6-for-10 at the plate with six RBIs and four runs.
Richardson hit two home runs and a triple in White Plains’ three regional games and totaled 14 total bases, leading the Wildcats by a large margin. Leighton Arnold’s seven total bases finished second for the Wildcats.
Along with her strong bat, Richardson also pitched five one-hit innings against North Jackson, walking three and striking out four.
As White Plains prepares to head to Oxford for its opening-round matchup with Orange Beach, look for Richardson to provide her fair share of extra-base hits in the three-hole of a strong White Plains lineup.