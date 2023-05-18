 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Oxford's state tourney matchup postponed, will be played at Oxford Lake Park

Ashlyn Burns Oxford state tourney

Oxford's Ashlyn Burns during Oxford's win over Helena in the Class 6A state softball tournament.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The AHSAA announced that Oxford's game against Athens in the Class 6A state softball tournament will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. at Oxford Lake Park.

Oxford's matchup, which was postponed due to rain, will be played at Field B of Oxford Lake Park.

The winners of Oxford's matchup with Athens will face the winner of Hillcrest vs. Hazel Green at 10:45 a.m. at Field B of Oxford Lake Park.

The remaining Class 6A games will be played at Choccolocco Park's Signature Field on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., if necessary.

The Yellow Jackets fell to Wetumpka in a 2-1, opening-round loss to fall into the losers bracket, but downed Helena in a 6-3 win in their next game to advance to the next round.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.