Prep softball: Oxford's state tourney matchup postponed, will be played at Oxford Lake Park

The AHSAA announced that Oxford's game against Athens in the Class 6A state softball tournament will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. at Oxford Lake Park.
Oxford's matchup, which was postponed due to rain, will be played at Field B of Oxford Lake Park.
The winners of Oxford's matchup with Athens will face the winner of Hillcrest vs. Hazel Green at 10:45 a.m. at Field B of Oxford Lake Park.
The remaining Class 6A games will be played at Choccolocco Park's Signature Field on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., if necessary.
The Yellow Jackets fell to Wetumpka in a 2-1, opening-round loss to fall into the losers bracket, but downed Helena in a 6-3 win in their next game to advance to the next round.