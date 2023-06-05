Prep softball: McKibbin lands coach of the year, 'it was a lot of fun this year'

After leading Oxford's softball team to the state tournament for the first time since 2016, Wendy McKibbin is The Anniston Star's Class 4A-6A Calhoun County softball coach of the year.
“This group of kids have put in the time and effort,” McKibbin said. “We changed our program around from how we ended last year to this year. We’ve had a lot of kids step-up and fill roles that needed to be filled. It just wasn’t just one person, it was a total team effort.”
McKibbin guided her team to a 30-13 overall record and a runner-up finish in Class 6A, Area 12. She also helped her team to capture the 6A East Regional title on its way to the state tournament.
“I think you do something year round and day-in and day-out for six months, sometimes when you get to the postseason kids are ready to hang it up,” McKibbin said. “They’re tired of it, want to do something else, ready for summer, ready to graduate. Not this group. They were dialed in everyday.
“The main thing is they encouraged each other. They were behind each other, played not just for themselves, but they played for their team, they played for Oxford High School.”
McKibbin credits the fun loving group of players for helping them reach heights that the Oxford softball program has not reached in quite some time.
“If we had one person that was struggling or that couldn’t play, we had other kids that would step-up and fill that void,” she said. “We just had a great year, chemistry was great, kids got along. It was a fantastic, fun year to be around these young ladies. I mean, it was a lot of fun this year.”
McKibbin is also thankful for the group of athletes she was able to coach this season who all fought even in a tough Class 6A field to make it back to state.
The Yellow Jackets are only graduating two seniors from this year’s squad, with eight juniors returning for their final season. McKibbin and the team are expecting to continue to succeed.
“I expect great things,” McKibbin said. “Obviously, you can’t be satisfied. 6A’s tough and we've got to continue to get better. Not only that, but playing softball in the offseason and lessons and stuff like that.
“We have a bunch of young ladies that play multiple sports. I think that’s a key factor in the success of our program because they know how to persevere and grind when it’s tough. They don’t quit, they know how to get through it.”